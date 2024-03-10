Buildings destroyed by Russia forces in Borodyanka, outside Kyiv.
In his recent letter, Russian ambassador to SA Ilya Rogachev disputed what Douglas Mason wrote in his article and set out a great deal of information about the war Russia started against Ukraine (“Armchair critic wrong on Ukraine,” February 29).
The letter referred to allegations about who said what, about rulings of the International Court of Justice, discrimination, ethnic groups and reports about this and that.
However, the salient fact is that Russia, having pipe-dreams about conquests and empires, started a real, unprovoked war against Ukraine, killing real people. Young soldiers — hundreds, perhaps thousands of them — have been deprived of their chance to live a life as the rest of us do.
It is apparent that Ukrainians do not want to join the Russian Federation. So how can the leaders of Russia fight them about it? What evil nonsense it is to go to war.Like most wars, this one is leading to destruction, hardship and death for thousands of people.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his allies need to act like grown-ups, attend to the business of running their own country, and let Ukrainians decide for themselves what they want to do.
In comparison with the war, the argument between Mason and the Russian ambassador is petty stuff and should be settled in adult discussion.
J Price Via email
LETTER: Russia started an unprovoked war
Contrary to what the Russian ambassador wrote, Ukrainians can and must decide for themselves
