LETTER: EFF subject to unfair scrutiny

EFF president Julius Malema speaks during the party manifesto launch at Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban ahead of the general elections this year. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU
Your editorial opinion refers (“Note EFF’s actions, not its promises”, March 7). I hold no brief for the EFF, but I hope one day the party becomes the official opposition party. This will shake the governing party from its slumber.
The current official opposition party is a waste of time, as it will never be able to compete with the ANC when it comes to history. The DA is a white-dominated and led party, and this country’s history was defined by white domination over the black majority.
Unfortunately, parties like the EFF have not endeared themselves to status quo beneficiaries and are thus always subjected to unfair microscopic scrutiny by the fourth estate. Labelling the actions of this party against an errant MP and invoking all sorts of labels that have no place in a democratic order are over the top for this newspaper.
We don’t see such alarm raised when other parties cross the line and force MPs to not follow constitutional principles when voting, but to follow the party line. This is hypocrisy of the first order.
Nhlanhla Ngubane Via email
