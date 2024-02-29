Insisting that Russia is striving to “uproot Ukrainian identity”, the author isn’t even bothered that millions of Ukrainians, who according to him are subjected to “genocide” by Russian forces, have fled ... to Russia. Since 2014 Russia has received almost 7-million Ukrainian refugees — more than any other country. And yes, some of them are going back, labelled as “settlers from Russia” by Mason.
LETTER: Armchair critic wrong on Ukraine
Douglas Mason’s claims of a ‘reign of terror’ by Russia are not worth commenting on
Douglas Mason’s article refers (“Occupied Ukrainian cities show what Putin has in store, and one option is genocide”, February 16).
Insisting that Russia is striving to “uproot Ukrainian identity”, the author isn’t even bothered that millions of Ukrainians, who according to him are subjected to “genocide” by Russian forces, have fled ... to Russia. Since 2014 Russia has received almost 7-million Ukrainian refugees — more than any other country. And yes, some of them are going back, labelled as “settlers from Russia” by Mason.
We also recommend that he read the ruling by the UN International Court of Justice (ICJ) of January 31. With regard to events that have unfolded in Donbass and Crimea since early 2014, the ICJ refused to designate Russia an aggressor state, and Donetsk and Lugansk republics as terrorist organisations (as Ukraine claims). The court also dismissed almost all of Ukraine’s demands regarding alleged discrimination against Crimean Tatars and Ukrainians in Crimea.
All accusations that Russia was violating the rights of certain ethnic groups were fabricated. The criminal Kyiv regime and its Western masters were spreading lies on that issue for years. Is there any reason people should believe them now?
In pondering about residents of new Russian territories who allegedly had no opportunity to freely vote on their future status, the author resembles a normal armchair critic — like a majority of the “experts” churning out reports on how “undemocratic” the September 2022 referendums were; none have ever been there and none having a slightest idea of the hopes and aspirations of people living there.
Such “expert reviews” are drawn up based on “guidelines” preapproved by the “ministry of truth”. The same refers to the figures (reversed) of the percentage of the local population who consider themselves ethnic Russians or part of the Russian-speaking majority — not a minority, Mr Mason!
The author’s claims of a “reign of terror” and “detention, disappearances and widespread use of torture” aren’t worth commenting on. Despite repeated artillery and missile attacks by the Ukrainian neo-Nazis, the new regions are rapidly returning to peaceful life. Russian engineers have already renovated and restored almost 6,500 residential buildings, utility infrastructure, education and healthcare facilities, and almost 2,000km of roads.
Ilya Rogachev
Russian ambassador to SA
DOUGLAS MASON: Occupied Ukrainian cities show what Putin has in store, and one option is genocide
