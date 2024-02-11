South African President Cyril Ramaphosa reacts as he delivers his 2024 state of the nation address in Cape Town, South Africa, February 8, 2024. REUTERS/ESA ALEXANDER
LETTER: Thirty years of the ANC is quite enough
Now is the time for fresh, youthful talent who understand the way the world of progress works
Willem Cronje hit the nail on the head in saying there is an urgent need to “break from static to dynamic ... to focus relentlessly not on race, but on demonstrated competence” (“SA must focus not on race, but on competence,” February 7).
In stark contrast, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address (Sona) demonstrated once again how detached our present leadership is from the lived experience of the people of this land (“Ramaphosa announces new climate fund in wide-ranging Sona,” February 9).
We have deluded ourselves for too long that one of the prime BEE beneficiaries and practitioners-in-chief of cadre deployment could change spots and lead us away from the cul-de-sac on offer from the government’s policy mix, to which he was party for several years together with much of the corruption/patronage embedded old guard still serving in the cabinet.
The president is right that the ANC has had 30 years to show us what it can achieve. There can be no denying that a bright start was made, but once HIV/Aids denialism and blind support for the obvious beginnings of Zimbabwean self-destruction took hold, followed by the ANC elite’s loss of moral compass at home in the feeding frenzy of self-enrichment that followed Polokwane, the writing was on the wall.
Pretty much everything the national government has been responsible for is dysfunctional, yet it keeps on trying to centralise control of more and more while delivering precious little of the promised “better life for all”.
We the voters need to send the message that 30 years is quite long enough. The ANC has had its turn. We need fresh, youthful talent who understand the way the world of progress works. There must be zero tolerance for corruption, the best available education from the bottom up, and a merit-based, competent, people-serving public sector.
Get those three pillars in place and the skills and capital required for much improved economic growth will follow as night follows day.
Peter Trengove-Jones
Cape Town
SAM MKOKELI: Ramaphosa’s wasted years make for few Tintswalos
‘Election year risk could hit rand,’ says Standard Bank
CHRIS BARRON: Godongwana must tell the truth in his budget speech for a change
