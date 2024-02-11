Newsmaker
CHRIS BARRON: Godongwana must tell the truth in his budget speech for a change
Pan-African Capital Holdings chair Iraj Abedian says the budget comes as SA is being driven towards the precipice by government-created disasters
Iraj Abedian, chair of Pan-African Capital Holdings, says finance minister Enoch Godongwana's biggest challenge in his upcoming budget speech will be getting the investment community to believe a word he says.
“The capital markets have no iota of trust in what the government says. If he was wise he would begin his speech not with dramatic poetry but with a very simple sentence: ‘I and my government are absolutely aware that we have over the past 13 years consistently over-promised and under-delivered on key elements of macroeconomic policy and fiscal management. We are suffering from a credit deficit and we are committed to turn this around'. ..
