Ramaphosa announces new climate fund in wide-ranging Sona
The fund will enable the government to respond to natural disasters caused by climate change
In a sweeping speech that focused on the gains of the country since the dawn of democracy, President Cyril Ramaphosa opened the sixth national administration in Cape Town on Thursday night. He announced the government will establish a climate response fund to address the economic and social damage associated with harmful weather events.
Ramaphosa said on Thursday in his state of the nation address to both houses of parliament that the fund will be a joint collaboration between the government and the private sector to “address the persistent effects of global warming, which manifest themselves through persistent floods, fires and droughts...
