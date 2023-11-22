LETTER: ANC’s Hamas narrative betrays Tambo and Mandela

Smoke rises over Gaza as seen from Southern Israel, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. Picture: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN
Amid the escalating violence in Gaza it has become evident that Hamas remains an obstacle to lasting peace in the region. The characterisation of Hamas as freedom fighters akin to those who fought apartheid in SA is not only misleading, but also serves to perpetuate a dangerous narrative.
The actions of Hamas terrorists, with over 1,000 civilian casualties recorded within just two days of conflict, demonstrate a blatant disregard for human life. It is crucial to distinguish between true freedom fighters, such as those in SA who advocated for equality and coexistence, and terrorist organisations like Hamas, whose tactics involve the brutal killing of civilians.
Leaders such as Oliver Tambo and Nelson Mandela, instrumental in the fight against apartheid in SA, would never have condoned such atrocities in the name of freedom. It is disheartening to see the ANC, which once advocated for relations with both Israel and Palestine during Mandela’s administration, now aligning itself as an arch enemy of Israel.
The comparison drawn between the struggles of South Africans and Palestinians has its roots in a narrative crafted and endorsed at the UN conference in Durban. This narrative shift from the longstanding Middle East conflict to an apartheid plight is a strategic move that unfortunately found legitimacy through the endorsement of the ANC.
The plight of Palestinians is exacerbated by hateful indoctrination and religious extremists. The people of Palestine deserve sober and peace-loving leaders willing to engage with the Israeli government. Arabs and the Muslim world in general need to accept and recognise Israel's right to exist. Palestinians should refuse to be used by Jihadists as proxies.
It is disheartening to note that billions of dollars donated annually by Europe and the US to the Palestinian community have been stolen by corrupt leaders, leaving the people without the development they desperately need. Palestinians deserve leaders who prioritise their wellbeing over political agendas and engage in meaningful dialogue for a peaceful coexistence.
Bafana Modise SA Friends of Israel
LETTER: ANC’s Hamas narrative betrays Tambo and Mandela
Anti-apartheid leaders such as Oliver Tambo and Nelson Mandela would never have condoned such atrocities in the name of freedom
Bafana Modise
SA Friends of Israel
