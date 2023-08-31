Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Broken Africa is a recipe for global disaster

Instability is already causing huge refugee outflows and this will only get worse

31 August 2023 - 16:14
Picture: 123RF/ROMOLO TAVANI
Africa, as a whole, is becoming more and more unstable. Democracies are failing and economies are tanking. It helps no-one to just throw your hands up in the air in despair and say “this is an African disease” (“Zimbabwe’s flawed elections: why the world should intervene”, August 29).

Instability in Africa is already causing huge refugee outflows and this will only get worse as, in addition to these conditions, Africa will make up the vast majority of the world’s increase in population over the coming decades. There will thus be more unemployed, and largely unemployable, youths with no future and no hope.

This is a recipe for global disaster. Countries like Zimbabwe must be fixed urgently so the structural issues facing Africa can be addressed by Africans themselves.

Jon Quirk
Via BusinessLIVE

