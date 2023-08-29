EDITORIAL: Zimbabwe’s flawed elections: why the world should intervene
Foreign observer missions agree the presidential and parliamentary elections were neither free nor fair
29 August 2023 - 05:00
Flawed and, probably, fraudulent elections were held last week in a climate of fear. As expected, Emmerson Mnangagwa, Zimbabwe’s unpopular president, and his governing Zanu-PF were returned to power.
Remarkably, however, this time around the victory margin was just above 50%, the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), an opposition coalition, managed to secure more than 40% of votes...
