LETTER: SA needs new approach to bridge-building

The current debate over the building of bridges in society is good, but it needs perspective. I have worked, travelled and observed in diverse countries over many years. Countries with healthy communities are successful countries.
There is a direct relationship between the quality of a government and the quality of its electorate. In our country communities were discriminated against in the past on the basis of race, and their social fibre was severely damaged by the policies of the rulers of the day. Separate and unequal communities were created.
Nelson Mandela was the only president under the old or new political dispensations in SA who focused on building bridges between the deeply divided communities in SA. He had vision and avoided anarchy. His successors neglected that and anarchy looms again.
The ANC has further weakened our communities through bad governance. And, of course, Julius Malema flirts with anarchy through his irresponsible and divisive statements. The time is ripe for a change of government, but how do you create new majorities? Moderate majorities can only be found if we reach out over historical divides and build bridges among all our people. Many are doing that, but others are simply criticising from the sidelines or becoming despondent.
During my childhood my father made land available on one of his farms for a black man of high integrity who, like most South Africans, wanted a piece of land to farm. I often accompanied my father when he visited his farms and he regularly visited the man, who always offered us tea while he and my father talked about the affairs of the country. That was bridge-building.
Our communities are the backbone of our country. It is there that we have to work together on challenges and matters of common interest. It is for you to decide whether you want to be part of the problem or the solution. Criticising from the sidelines will bring us no further.
Dawie Jacobs Waterkloof Marina
