LETTER: Medicine price increases are unrealistic

Health minister Joe Phaahla recently agreed to a second price increase for private sector medicine sales this year, after intense lobbying by SA’s industry association for pharmaceutical manufacturers.
He agreed to an increase of up to 1.73% after the worryingly low 3.28% that took effect in January. While this marginal increase should offer pharmaceutical manufacturers some relief from rising input costs, it still does not offset inflation, which has averaged 6% in the first half of this year.
These developments form part of a far larger debate that deserves our critical attention if we want to ensure medicine supply security in our country over the long term. For those who may be unaware, the department of health regulates medicine prices in the private sector, and will usually permit one upward adjustment to the single exit price (SEP) a year.
Phaahla has the authority to make additional increases throughout the course of the year, but rarely does so. This is cause for concern, as the current operating environment will only disincentivise pharmaceutical manufacturers from expanding — and improving — their operational capacity and outputs in our country today.
Rising input costs have increased the cost of local manufacturing to unprecedented levels. Labour unions have increased wages above inflation, against substantial increases to the price of electricity. These factors, combined with numerous hikes in shipping and transport fees, the global container crisis and the recent truck driver protests, are all contributing significantly to the conditions affecting the development of the pharmaceutical manufacturing industry in SA. If the sector continues to experience shrinking profit margins manufacturers simply won’t be able to produce medicine sustainably in SA anymore.
Phaahla should consider the adverse effect this will have on SA’s medicine supply and security. If the SEP goes up below CPI manufacturers will continue to eat into their profit margins. You simply cannot hope to grow a sector using a business model that expects the industry to mitigate against these conditions into perpetuity, 20 to 30 years down the line. Instead, the SEP should be increased consistently against market dynamics, even if only once a year.
Michael Mynhardt
