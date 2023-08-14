Italtile sees profit decline as consumers cut back
HEPS for the year will be between 127.8c and 135.3c from 152.1c a year ago
14 August 2023 - 12:04
Bathroom and home retailer and manufacturer Italtile expects headline earnings for the year ended June to decrease by up to 16% as consumers spend less due to higher interest rates.
The company said in a voluntary trading update on Monday that it is also facing increased costs of imported products due to rand weakness. ..
