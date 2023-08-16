High court backs Ntuli in Mtubatuba standoff

After government administrator Siyabonga Ntuli was physically prevented from taking up his new position in Mtubatuba Municipality, the KwaZulu-Natal local government successfully argued the municipality had to facilitate — not prevent — him taking up this appointment.
The Durban high court, however, recognised it was uncertain if the municipality itself supported the people involved. The court noted that though the municipality is challenging the administrator’s appointment in a different court, that did not make any prevention lawful.
The KwaZulu-Natal provincial government placed the municipality under administration in 2012 due to “the collapse of governance”, said provincial government spokesperson Lennox Mabaso at the time. The municipality has a long history, says local government, of instability, political infighting and public protests.
In 2019, the local government decided to intervene further by appointing some of its own people to the municipality to avoid total collapse.
As part of this intervention, the KwaZulu-Natal MEC for co-operative governance, Bongiwe Nomusa Sithole-Moloi, earlier this year appointed Ntuli to the municipality as ministerial representative. This despite his previous suspension in 2014 due to corruption allegations.
Appointment
The municipality objects to Ntuli’s appointment, because it contends the allegations against Ntuli should disqualify him from the position. The local government and Ntuli, however, dispute this.
Acting judge Mbuzeni Mathenjwa said the merits of the allegations and whether Ntuli should be disqualified was not the question before him. That was for another court to decide.
When Ntuli and other officials from the department of co-operative governance & traditional affairs (Cogta) arrived in the municipality this year, they found the main gate to the municipal buildings locked. This not only affected Ntuli and his officials, but other municipal councillors and members of the public.
The MEC and Ntuli argued that people preventing Ntuli from entering municipal building amounted “to [taking] the law into their hands”, which is “repugnant” to SA laws and constitutional values.
The municipality, in response, argued that intergovernmental disputes, such as those between a local government and a municipality, should be resolved by court litigation only as a last resort. The MEC and Ntuli had rushed too quickly to court, the municipality said. Further, Ntuli’s appointment had expired in April, a month after the prevention incident.
When the alleged expiry was pointed out, Ntuli’s lawyers provided the necessary documents to court showing Ntuli’s appointment had in fact been extended.
Mathenjwa said at the centre of concern was people taking the law into their own hands, which warranted the court’s immediate attention.
“Taking the law into one’s hands offends the rule of law,” Mathenjwa said. “The practice ... not only create[s] disorder, chaos and vigilantes in society, but is likely to put at risk or even lead to the death of innocent people. In the present matter, innocent members of the public were prevented from accessing the municipality premises and consequently from accessing services, because the entrance to the office was blocked.”
Mathenjwa, therefore, restrained the municipality from preventing Ntuli’s appointment and ordered it to help facilitate his access to the buildings.
The municipality’s challenge against Ntuli’s appointment has yet to be heard or decided by the high court.
High court backs Ntuli in Mtubatuba standoff
Despite past chaos at the KZN municipality’s premises, a high court judge emphasises the rule of law, allowing Ntuli's controversial appointment to proceed
After government administrator Siyabonga Ntuli was physically prevented from taking up his new position in Mtubatuba Municipality, the KwaZulu-Natal local government successfully argued the municipality had to facilitate — not prevent — him taking up this appointment.
The Durban high court, however, recognised it was uncertain if the municipality itself supported the people involved. The court noted that though the municipality is challenging the administrator’s appointment in a different court, that did not make any prevention lawful.
The KwaZulu-Natal provincial government placed the municipality under administration in 2012 due to “the collapse of governance”, said provincial government spokesperson Lennox Mabaso at the time. The municipality has a long history, says local government, of instability, political infighting and public protests.
In 2019, the local government decided to intervene further by appointing some of its own people to the municipality to avoid total collapse.
As part of this intervention, the KwaZulu-Natal MEC for co-operative governance, Bongiwe Nomusa Sithole-Moloi, earlier this year appointed Ntuli to the municipality as ministerial representative. This despite his previous suspension in 2014 due to corruption allegations.
Appointment
The municipality objects to Ntuli’s appointment, because it contends the allegations against Ntuli should disqualify him from the position. The local government and Ntuli, however, dispute this.
Acting judge Mbuzeni Mathenjwa said the merits of the allegations and whether Ntuli should be disqualified was not the question before him. That was for another court to decide.
When Ntuli and other officials from the department of co-operative governance & traditional affairs (Cogta) arrived in the municipality this year, they found the main gate to the municipal buildings locked. This not only affected Ntuli and his officials, but other municipal councillors and members of the public.
The MEC and Ntuli argued that people preventing Ntuli from entering municipal building amounted “to [taking] the law into their hands”, which is “repugnant” to SA laws and constitutional values.
The municipality, in response, argued that intergovernmental disputes, such as those between a local government and a municipality, should be resolved by court litigation only as a last resort. The MEC and Ntuli had rushed too quickly to court, the municipality said. Further, Ntuli’s appointment had expired in April, a month after the prevention incident.
When the alleged expiry was pointed out, Ntuli’s lawyers provided the necessary documents to court showing Ntuli’s appointment had in fact been extended.
Mathenjwa said at the centre of concern was people taking the law into their own hands, which warranted the court’s immediate attention.
“Taking the law into one’s hands offends the rule of law,” Mathenjwa said. “The practice ... not only create[s] disorder, chaos and vigilantes in society, but is likely to put at risk or even lead to the death of innocent people. In the present matter, innocent members of the public were prevented from accessing the municipality premises and consequently from accessing services, because the entrance to the office was blocked.”
Mathenjwa, therefore, restrained the municipality from preventing Ntuli’s appointment and ordered it to help facilitate his access to the buildings.
The municipality’s challenge against Ntuli’s appointment has yet to be heard or decided by the high court.
moosat@businesslive.co.za
KZN mayor out on bail for murder resumes his duties
R4m legal battle: Poswa Incorporated vs Mincap
Broker’s appeal denied in R780k loss
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.