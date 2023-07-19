LETTER: African vaccine firms need a shot in the arm
19 July 2023 - 17:24
In Africa, 99% of all vaccines administered to people are imported. The consequences of this are notably concerning — and became painfully evident during Covid-19, when foreign vaccine manufacturers were able to control distribution based on their preferred commercial agreements.
Sadly, this is not the first time that Africa has been excluded from the latest developments in healthcare and vaccine technology. We will have to act quickly to prevent this happening again, by addressing our collective reliance on imports, with investment into our own pharmaceutical manufacturing industries now.
This undertaking is already being led by the Partnerships for African Vaccine Manufacturing Framework For Action (PAVM). The PAVM has already set itself an ambitious goal, aiming to ensure that 60% of Africa’s vaccine demand is supplied by its own vaccine-manufacturing industry by 2040.
If we are to meaningfully tackle this expansion, we need to empower players in the sector with the regulatory and financial support they require to become innovators, with sole control over the intellectual property of their products.
This support must remain in effect until there is a proven claim regarding the efficacy of the product being manufactured. Once manufacturers reach the regulatory space, we need to ensure that local authorities (that is, the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority) create an enabling environment with quick turnaround times for the registration of pharmaceuticals and biologics.
The public sector should also offer preferential treatment to local manufacturers in their public contracts and should consider duties on imports — perhaps restricting them altogether.
Government should consider offering exclusive rights to local manufacturers, based on the economic multiplier effect. Price preference must be weighed equally against the opportunity for job creation, skills development, improved health outcomes, investment, and overall economic growth.
The national government would also have to support local manufacturers with subsidies and sound offtake agreements, in an environment that is defined by a stable political economy to create the right climate for continued investment.
Providing private sector players with equity in exchange for their years of expertise and business acumen would contribute significantly to improving the operating environment of any healthcare manufacturer in Africa as well.
Michael Mynhardt Business strategist and group executive Via email
