Gold treads water amid uncertainty on Fed’s intentions

US CPI data due next week will offer markets more clarity on the outlook for interest rates

06 June 2023 - 14:22 Seher Dareen
Picture: 123RF/CHONTOCHA
Gold prices traded in a narrow range on Tuesday as investors sought more clarity around the US Federal Reserve’s policy outlook, but lower Treasury yields kept a floor under prices.

Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,960.70 an ounce by 9.38am GMT, while US gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,977.20.

“There’s still considerable uncertainty over what the Fed’s going to do ... there was a really strong nonfarm payroll [data] but then weaker unemployment ... and the ISM data shows weakness across the board,” said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda.

“Ultimately it all hangs on the CPI data on Tuesday [June 13] ... a strong inflation report kills any hope of a pause, and something in line would give us that confidence to pause next month.”

Traders now see a 78% chance that the Fed will hold interest rates at its June 13-14 policy meeting, according to CME Group’s FedWatch Tool, a change from the 10 straight rate increases.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields slipped, improving the opportunity cost of holding gold which yields no interest.

The dollar index was steady, yet held close to the two-month high from May 31. A weaker dollar makes bullion less expensive for investors holding other currencies.

“On the resistance side, bulls seem unable to penetrate above the $1,980-$1,985 zone,” DailyFX analyst Warren Venketas wrote in a note. “Considering there is no further high impact US data for the week, I do not expect much in terms of gold price movement.”

On the other side of the Atlantic, hawkish comments from European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde and Bundesbank president Joachim Nagel on Monday cemented expectations for further rate hikes in June.

Spot silver fell 0.2% to $23.53 an ounce, platinum was down 0.1% to $1,029.50 while palladium gained 0.4% to $1,419.67. 

Reuters

