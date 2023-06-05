Business Day TV talks to Louis Storm from Vega Capital
When I was first confronted with the photograph on the front page of Business Day on Friday featuring international relations & co-operation minister Naledi Pandor and Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, it appeared that Pandor was crying.
I thought perhaps Lavrov had just told her about the number of people Russia has killed in Ukraine, the number of homes and buildings it has destroyed, and the number of children that have been torn from their mothers and sent to Russia.
Then I looked at the picture more closely and saw that Pandor wasn’t crying — she was laughing her head off. How low this government has sunk.
Nick Madsen
Cape Town
LETTER: SA’s love affair with Russia — how low have we sunk?
Naledi Pandor snapped laughing her head off with Russia’s foreign minister raises questions about our government’s integrity and empathy
LETTER: Government’s Russia position is perilous for SA
LETTER: ANC out of touch with SA’s dismay at Russian aggression
LETTER: SA, in effect, is a rogue state
