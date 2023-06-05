Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SA’s love affair with Russia — how low have we sunk?

Naledi Pandor snapped laughing her head off with Russia’s foreign minister raises questions about our government’s integrity and empathy

05 June 2023 - 14:36
Naledi Pandor and Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov attend a press conference as Brics foreign ministers meet in Cape Town, June 1, 2023. Picture: REUTERS/NIC BOTHMA
Naledi Pandor and Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov attend a press conference as Brics foreign ministers meet in Cape Town, June 1, 2023. Picture: REUTERS/NIC BOTHMA

When I was first confronted with the photograph on the front page of Business Day on Friday featuring international relations & co-operation minister Naledi Pandor and Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, it appeared that Pandor was crying. 

I thought perhaps Lavrov had just told her about the number of people Russia has killed in Ukraine, the number of homes and buildings it has destroyed, and the number of children that have been torn from their mothers and sent to Russia.

Then I looked at the picture more closely and saw that Pandor wasn’t crying — she was laughing her head off. How low this government has sunk.

Nick Madsen

Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

LETTER: Government’s Russia position is perilous for SA

Government urgently needs to take a principled stance before it causes irreparable damage to SA
Opinion
4 hours ago

LETTER: ANC out of touch with SA’s dismay at Russian aggression

If Putin visits our shores, let's show the world what we really think of his war in Ukraine
Opinion
4 days ago

LETTER: SA, in effect, is a rogue state

The ANC has devastated the rule of law
Opinion
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MICHAEL AVERY: Gwede Mantashe comes out swinging ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
PIET LE ROUX AND RUSSELL LAMBERTI: An impossible ...
Opinion
3.
ALEXANDER PARKER: Business needs to play hardball ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
LETTER: Dams on Table Mountain could be big ...
Opinion / Letters
5.
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Gwede Mantashe adds ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Russia claims to have checked big Ukrainian offensive, killing hundreds

World / Europe

Vatican envoy embarks on Ukrainian peace mission

World / Europe

Russia says Ukrainian Nato membership would cause problems for years

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.