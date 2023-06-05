LETTER: Government’s Russia position is perilous for SA

Business Day TV talks to Louis Storm from Vega Capital
Underfunded and neglected, the critical early childhood development sector demands immediate attention to uplift children’s health, educational outcomes and future prospects
National Health Insurance Bill is expected to be passed in parliament within weeks
Workshop lined up on the implementation of the AfCFTA agreement for private sector
Commission recommends the Competition Tribunal approve the transaction without conditions
The decline in May, the third consecutive one, was among the steepest since July 2021
Wall Street chiefs have been among the loudest in pushing for a return to the office five days a week.
Poland lost access to billions of euros in aid over judicial overhaul
One of the most difficult selections she has ever made, says coach
There will be across-the-board decreases to petrol and diesel on Wednesday
It is embarrassing to watch our president and government officials squirm from one contradictory explanation to another trying to justify SA’s stance towards Russia.
Most recently they have been emphasising our status as a member of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) to justify our “neutral” position in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Though the NAM is not as prominent today as it was during the Cold War years, it has about 120 member countries of which many are African and two thirds are members of the UN.
Its objectives still refer to a struggle against imperialism and all forms of foreign aggression, occupation, domination or interference. Imperialism is defined as a policy of extending a country’s power and influence through the use of military force, or other means.
What is it about these objectives that our president does not understand? Does he not see that Vladimir Putin is breaching them? Why is the SA government breaching them by supporting him?
Our government’s position is not only immoral and nonsensical, it is potentially perilous for our country. Naval manoeuvres with Russia, our army general and other delegations visiting Moscow, and the Lady R saga, clearly contradict the conduct of a non-aligned country no matter how they try to spin it.
They are gambling with SA’s future and provoking the prospects of our economy weakening further, more people losing their jobs and suffering, the rand slumping, tax revenues dropping, and people emigrating.
If we are truly non-aligned then let’s conduct ourselves in a non-aligned manner. Let’s hopefully rediscover our moral compass in the process. And let’s not allow Putin into our country for the Brics summit in August. He should attend virtually, if at all.
Government must stop muddling along with this saga. It urgently needs to take a principled stance before it causes irreparable damage to our country.
Trevor Munday
Via email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for le. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Government’s Russia position is perilous for SA
Government urgently needs to take a principled stance before it causes irreparable damage to SA
It is embarrassing to watch our president and government officials squirm from one contradictory explanation to another trying to justify SA’s stance towards Russia.
Most recently they have been emphasising our status as a member of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) to justify our “neutral” position in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Though the NAM is not as prominent today as it was during the Cold War years, it has about 120 member countries of which many are African and two thirds are members of the UN.
Its objectives still refer to a struggle against imperialism and all forms of foreign aggression, occupation, domination or interference. Imperialism is defined as a policy of extending a country’s power and influence through the use of military force, or other means.
What is it about these objectives that our president does not understand? Does he not see that Vladimir Putin is breaching them? Why is the SA government breaching them by supporting him?
Our government’s position is not only immoral and nonsensical, it is potentially perilous for our country. Naval manoeuvres with Russia, our army general and other delegations visiting Moscow, and the Lady R saga, clearly contradict the conduct of a non-aligned country no matter how they try to spin it.
They are gambling with SA’s future and provoking the prospects of our economy weakening further, more people losing their jobs and suffering, the rand slumping, tax revenues dropping, and people emigrating.
If we are truly non-aligned then let’s conduct ourselves in a non-aligned manner. Let’s hopefully rediscover our moral compass in the process. And let’s not allow Putin into our country for the Brics summit in August. He should attend virtually, if at all.
Government must stop muddling along with this saga. It urgently needs to take a principled stance before it causes irreparable damage to our country.
Trevor Munday
Via email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for le. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
State is worried about G7’s response to SA’s stance on Russia, say analysts
Pravin Gordhan still hopeful despite failure to resolve dispute over trains in ...
Ramaphosa envoys to explain SA’s stance on Russia to G7 countries
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.