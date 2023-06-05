Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Government’s Russia position is perilous for SA

Government urgently needs to take a principled stance before it causes irreparable damage to SA

05 June 2023 - 13:53
It is embarrassing to watch our president and government officials squirm from one contradictory explanation to another trying to justify SA’s stance towards Russia.

Most recently they have been emphasising our status as a member of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) to justify our “neutral” position in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Though the NAM is not as prominent today as it was during the Cold War years, it has about 120 member countries of which many are African and two thirds are members of the UN.

Its objectives still refer to a struggle against imperialism and all forms of foreign aggression, occupation, domination or interference. Imperialism is defined as a policy of extending a country’s power and influence through the use of military force, or other means.

What is it about these objectives that our president does not understand? Does he not see that Vladimir Putin is breaching them? Why is the SA government breaching them by supporting him?

Our government’s position is not only immoral and nonsensical, it is potentially perilous for our country. Naval manoeuvres with Russia, our army general and other delegations visiting Moscow, and the Lady R saga, clearly contradict the conduct of a non-aligned country no matter how they try to spin it.

They are gambling with SA’s future and provoking the prospects of our economy weakening further, more people losing their jobs and suffering, the rand slumping, tax revenues dropping, and people emigrating.

If we are truly non-aligned then let’s conduct ourselves in a non-aligned manner. Let’s hopefully rediscover our moral compass in the process. And let’s not allow Putin into our country for the Brics summit in August. He should attend virtually, if at all.

Government must stop muddling along with this saga. It urgently needs to take a principled stance before it causes irreparable damage to our country.

Trevor Munday 

Via email

