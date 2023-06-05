World / Europe

Vatican envoy embarks on Ukrainian peace mission

Cardinal Zuppi’s two-day visit to the war-torn Eastern European state aims to support humanitarian efforts for a ‘just peace’

05 June 2023 - 11:33 Philip Pullella and Alvise Armellini
Cardinal Matteo Zuppi. Picture: REUTERS/REMO CASILLI
Cardinal Matteo Zuppi. Picture: REUTERS/REMO CASILLI

Vatican City, Italy — Italian Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, tasked by Pope Francis to carry out a peace mission to try to help end the war in Ukraine, headed to Kyiv on Monday for a two-day trip to sound out government authorities.

The Vatican announced his visit, which many observers see as an uphill effort, in a short statement. It said the main purpose was “to listen carefully to Ukrainian authorities on the possible ways to reach a just peace and support humanitarian gestures that may help ease tensions”.

It was not clear if Zuppi, who is archbishop of Bologna and head of the Italian Bishops Conference, would meet President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Zelensky met the pope at the Vatican on May 13 and later appeared cool to the prospects of any papal initiative that would put Ukraine on an equal footing with Russia, which invaded its neighbour on February 24 2022.

Zuppi, 67, told reporters last month that he did not foresee a mediation in the strict sense of the word, but that he was ready to “do anything” to help ease tensions.

Russia claims to have checked big Ukrainian offensive, killing hundreds

Six mechanised and two tank battalions launched an attack in southern Donetsk, where Moscow has suspected it would, defence ministry says
World
7 hours ago

“We can’t watch a war without at least saying that we are close to the victims and seeking in every way possible to alleviate the consequences,” he said.

At the meeting in May, Zelensky asked the pope to back Kyiv’s peace plan, which Zelensky has repeatedly said is not open to negotiation.

The plan calls for restoring Ukraine’s territorial integrity, the withdrawal of Russian troops and cessation of hostilities, and the restoration of Ukraine’s state borders.

In an interview on May 26, the pope skirted the issue, saying an eventual return by Russia of occupied territories is a “political problem” to be resolved by both sides.

Diplomats have said that Ukraine would also be cool to the idea of putting a meeting between Zuppi and Zelensky and an eventual one between Zuppi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the same plane.

“There can be no equality between the victim and the aggressor,” Zelensky said after his May 13 meeting with the pope.

The Vatican statement’s mention of “humanitarian gestures” on Monday appeared to be a reference to Kyiv’s request — and the Vatican’s willingness — to help with the repatriation of Ukrainian children.

Kyiv estimates nearly 19,500 children have been taken to Russia or Russian-occupied Crimea since February 2022, in what it condemns as illegal deportations.

Zuppi hails from the Community of Sant’Egidio, a Rome-based peace and justice group that has been instrumental in several peace negotiations, particularly in Africa.

In 1992, the group brokered a deal that ended the civil war in Mozambique, which had killed about a million people and displaced about four-million.

Reuters

Vatican is involved in Ukraine peace mission, pope says

Pope Francis says a plan to end the conflict is on course but it is not yet public
World
1 month ago

Pope condemns ‘folly of war’ at service in St Peter’s Square

But the head of Russia’s Orthodox Church has defended the country’s actions in Ukraine
World
1 year ago

End ‘blind fury of violence’, Pope Francis urges South Sudan

Bouts of fighting continue to kill and displace many civilians despite 2018 peace deal between two main antagonists
World
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Guinea-Bissau votes more than a year after ...
World / Africa
2.
Ukraine’s military keeps mum on counteroffensive
World / Europe
3.
Chinese warship cuts in front of US destroyer in ...
World / Asia
4.
Vatican envoy embarks on Ukrainian peace mission
World / Europe
5.
India’s train death toll the highest in decades
World / Asia

Related Articles

Vatican is involved in Ukraine peace mission, pope says

World / Europe

US denies it was behind alleged drone attack on Kremlin

World / Europe

Ukraine says Russian forces using ‘scorched earth’ tactics in battle for Bakhmut

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.