Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC lucky to have Democratic black caucus as guardian

Sanctions would include personal measures against Ramaphosa and his ministers

15 May 2023 - 17:42
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER

Napoleon Bonaparte’s avowal that “in politics, stupidity is not a handicap” is appropriate when describing the current regime under President Cyril Ramaphosa and his deans, who are still pretending to run this country for the benefit of its citizens.

Selling weapons to the Russians is asinine, especially to an adversary to the US, which under the geriatric Joe Biden is trying to maintain a sense of normality in this prelude to a potential nuclear war. The ANC is fortunate that the black caucus of the Democratic Party in the US has intervened to save our country from the crippling sanctions the US state department wishes to impose.

One of the consequences of such sanctions would be personal ones against Ramaphosa and targeted ministers, who would all be regarded as international pariahs. The black voters that underpin the current White House do not want to see the destruction of the party of Mandela — in fact, that would be politically unacceptable to most Americans.

Finally, it is in Ramaphosa’s best interests to take the opportunity afforded by this support to correct course and stop any further export of weapons to any party involved in this war. James Freeman Clarke’s axiom applies: “The difference between a politician and a statesman is that a politician thinks about the next election while the statesman thinks about the next generation.”

John Catsicas
Senior partner, John Nicholas & Co

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

Britain to provide Zelensky with attack drones

Leaders discuss Ukraine’s request for fighter jets, but Britain says it has no plans to send jets
World
5 hours ago

SA economy, trade relations hang in the balance

There are fears that allegations South Africa loaded arms onto a Russian ship in December – a potential sanctions-busting move – could lead to a ...
Business
1 day ago

Furore with US is over and relationship is cordial, Godongwana says

Recovery in the rand and bonds will depend on whether investors are comforted that the issue has been resolved, Enoch Godongwana says
News
8 hours ago

STUART THEOBALD: We need to take fallout of US allegations seriously

Tertiary sectors of our economy must have access to Western markets
Opinion
17 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Gordhan faces critical Scopa questions ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
GAVIN RICH: Leinster’s second-stringer gamble ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
KENNETH MOENG MOKGATLHE: We need leaders with ...
Opinion
4.
THAMI MAZWAI: Soweto visit reveals scale of ...
Opinion
5.
STUART THEOBALD: We need to take fallout of US ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Britain to provide Zelensky with attack drones

World / Europe

SA economy, trade relations hang in the balance

Business

STUART THEOBALD: We need to take fallout of US allegations seriously

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.