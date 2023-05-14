Business

SA economy, trade relations hang in the balance

Charge that weapons were loaded onto a Russian ship at Cape naval base could have severe repercussions, experts say

14 May 2023 - 11:47 DINEO FAKU, SAM MKOKELI and THABISO MOCHIKO

There are fears that US charges that South Africa loaded arms onto a Russian cargo ship in Simon’s Town in December — a potential sanctions-busting move — could lead to a huge sell-off of assets by foreigners, triggering a liquidity crisis.

Tensions with the US added a layer of uncertainty to an already difficult market environment and could spark stronger responses from the South African Reserve Bank, according to economists...

