LETTER: We shouldn’t read too much into China’s maize imports from SA

Business Day TV talks to Patrice Rassou from Ashburton
A lack of road expansion will result in congestion and limited mobility, translating into serious costs for the economy
The US has alleged that SA has aided Russia’s war efforts in Ukraine by supplying ammunition to Moscow
Former leader was found guilty of perjury, but any member ‘may be found in that situation’, says league
Financial Services Tribunal upholds decision to remove trustees and principal officer from the Private Security Sector Provident Fund
It is likely that better-than-expected mining and manufacturing output contributed to growth, counteracting negative contributions from new-vehicle sales and electricity generation
There is a powerful amount of intellectual property and ‘dry powder’ only being hobbled by red tape
The global health body is revising guidelines for treating children and adolescents with obesity
Gifted athlete Michelle Staal brings a breath of fresh air to the SA sporting family from the flatness of fatigue
The holiday town of Umdloti is home to a new, fabulous fish and seafood offering
China bought 108, 104 tonnes of maize from SA in the last week of March into April. Importantly, this is not the first time China has bought SA maize, but the volumes were always small in the past, averaging 3,780 tonnes per annum over the past 10 years.
If we consider SA’s 2022/23 total maize exports of 3.64-million tonnes, China’s recent purchase is still a relatively small volume. Our main export markets for maize include Taiwan, Japan, Vietnam, Mexico, Italy, South Korea, Botswana, Zimbabwe and various other markets on the African continent.
China is itself a major maize producer, accounting for 22% of global maize production annually, an average of 277-million tonnes. Still, because of its large usage, China imports maize from the world market. Over the past three seasons these imports have averaged 25-million tonnes a year. The leading suppliers of maize to China are the US, Ukraine, Bulgaria, Russia and Kazakhstan, and now SA.
It has been suggested on social media that SA’s recent maize exports to China have political connotations; that China is somehow attempting to replace the US as a supplier. But US maize exports to China have averaged 17-million tonnes a year in the past two seasons, far exceeding SA’s total maize production of 15.9-million tonnes this year.
In good seasons SA’s maize exports can exceed 3-million tonnes, divided between the range of markets mentioned above. It is therefore clear that we shouldn’t read too much into China’s recent maize imports from SA.
Of course, as a proud South African working in agriculture I am always keen on seeing more of our high-quality food on the plates of Chinese consumers.
Wandile SihloboDepartment of agricultural economics, Stellenbosch University
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: We shouldn’t read too much into China’s maize imports from SA
China’s recent purchase is a relatively small volume
China bought 108, 104 tonnes of maize from SA in the last week of March into April. Importantly, this is not the first time China has bought SA maize, but the volumes were always small in the past, averaging 3,780 tonnes per annum over the past 10 years.
If we consider SA’s 2022/23 total maize exports of 3.64-million tonnes, China’s recent purchase is still a relatively small volume. Our main export markets for maize include Taiwan, Japan, Vietnam, Mexico, Italy, South Korea, Botswana, Zimbabwe and various other markets on the African continent.
China is itself a major maize producer, accounting for 22% of global maize production annually, an average of 277-million tonnes. Still, because of its large usage, China imports maize from the world market. Over the past three seasons these imports have averaged 25-million tonnes a year. The leading suppliers of maize to China are the US, Ukraine, Bulgaria, Russia and Kazakhstan, and now SA.
It has been suggested on social media that SA’s recent maize exports to China have political connotations; that China is somehow attempting to replace the US as a supplier. But US maize exports to China have averaged 17-million tonnes a year in the past two seasons, far exceeding SA’s total maize production of 15.9-million tonnes this year.
In good seasons SA’s maize exports can exceed 3-million tonnes, divided between the range of markets mentioned above. It is therefore clear that we shouldn’t read too much into China’s recent maize imports from SA.
Of course, as a proud South African working in agriculture I am always keen on seeing more of our high-quality food on the plates of Chinese consumers.
Wandile Sihlobo
Department of agricultural economics, Stellenbosch University
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
PODCAST: SA expects ample summer grains and oilseeds harvest
WANDILE SIHLOBO: Planting and weather forecasts conspire for solid winter ...
WANDILE SIHLOBO: Countries that stayed open softened blow of disease outbreaks ...
WANDILE SIHLOBO: Global agricultural commodity prices continue to come down
WANDILE SIHLOBO: Record soya bean forecast reignites confidence in ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.