Opinion / Columnists

WANDILE SIHLOBO: Countries that stayed open softened blow of disease outbreaks to beef exports

Though the 2022 figure was 12% down on 2021’s , this is only a little below the 10-year average

BL Premium
19 April 2023 - 05:00

SA’s livestock industry has faced many challenges over the past few years. One of these has been the rise in feed prices since 2020, especially for maize and soybeans. This coincided with increased financial strain on consumers due to the damaging effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. Demand for red meat products thus declined as consumers opted for cheaper forms of protein.  

The spread of foot-and-mouth disease to six of the nine provinces for the first time yet was another challenge for the industry. This resulted in temporary bans being imposed by certain export markets, extending to auctions and livestock movement, mainly cattle, for part of 2022.  ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.