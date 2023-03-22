LETTER: ANC is the greater threat

Business Day TV speaks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments
The EFF protest on Monday raises many disturbing questions about SA’s militarisation.
EFF leader calls Mapisa-Nqakula a delinquent who is abusing her powers
DA-led coalition continues to support former MP Cilliers Brink for the position, while the ANC/EFF is said to favour the PAC’s Molwantwa Tshabadi
Country the new English-speaking door to EU, while its rules allow direct distribution, says insurer
Business Day TV speaks to John Dludlu, CEO of the Small Business Institute
Clothing, footwear, textiles & leather chains appear to be less affected than fast-moving consumer goods ones, Stats SA’s January sales show
Policy statement says recent stress is likely to result in ‘tighter credit conditions for households and businesses, and weigh on economic activity, hiring and inflation’
Mailula excited about getting the nod for the national side and is determined to help them qualify for the Nations Cup
Exclusive and expensive touches include complex paint, leather and tactile wood veneer for this last-of-its kind V12-powered coupé
What is it about being appointed minister in the presidency that brings out the arrogance of the occupiers of the position? Remember the arrogance of Essop Pahad? Now it’s the turn of Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.
I watched her interview by the SABC during the EFF shutdown, and she was spitting fire. But politicians tend to forget that power is temporary. Where is Pahad today?
I differ strongly with Ntshavheni on her jaundiced interpretation of Monday’s events. I went to work as usual, but the day will go down as the closest thing to the dreams of Nelson Mandela and Oliver Tambo on freedom.
No load-shedding. It felt strange. The traffic lights were working and SA seemed the safest place on Earth. It reminded me of the month back in 2010 when Fifa’s Sepp Blatter was de facto president of SA. Police were everywhere, and working. You could walk anywhere at any time of day without fear.
As for those who kept repeating the apartheid lords’ warnings to Jay Naidoo and Cosatu about the economic damage strikes were doing to the country pre-1994, I had to laugh as well-fed blacks pretending to care about the poor are making the same argument. Had Cosatu listened to PW Botha’s advice where would we be?
This economy, which has benefited ANC elites and the connected, means nothing to those who depend on crumbs to survive. The EFF poses less danger to the country than the ANC since the latter is in power. The ANC monster is eating our future one limb at a time.
Who was behind the July 2021 riots ? Not the Boeremag. Not white monopoly capital. It was the Jacob Zuma-aligned ANC faction that destroyed lives and livelihoods.
Who has been most responsible for looting the country according to Zondo state capture commission findings? Who appointed the scandal tainted Noxolo Kiviet into the cabinet? Who undermined the rand? Who has been hugging Vladimir Putin and giving Ukraine the middle finger? Who has made SA a laughing stock to the world?
Not the EFF. It is not Julius Malema.
Dr Lucas NtyintyaneVia email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: ANC is the greater threat
Presidency spits fire over Julius Malema, but it is the ANC that is eating our future one limb at a time
What is it about being appointed minister in the presidency that brings out the arrogance of the occupiers of the position? Remember the arrogance of Essop Pahad? Now it’s the turn of Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.
I watched her interview by the SABC during the EFF shutdown, and she was spitting fire. But politicians tend to forget that power is temporary. Where is Pahad today?
I differ strongly with Ntshavheni on her jaundiced interpretation of Monday’s events. I went to work as usual, but the day will go down as the closest thing to the dreams of Nelson Mandela and Oliver Tambo on freedom.
No load-shedding. It felt strange. The traffic lights were working and SA seemed the safest place on Earth. It reminded me of the month back in 2010 when Fifa’s Sepp Blatter was de facto president of SA. Police were everywhere, and working. You could walk anywhere at any time of day without fear.
As for those who kept repeating the apartheid lords’ warnings to Jay Naidoo and Cosatu about the economic damage strikes were doing to the country pre-1994, I had to laugh as well-fed blacks pretending to care about the poor are making the same argument. Had Cosatu listened to PW Botha’s advice where would we be?
This economy, which has benefited ANC elites and the connected, means nothing to those who depend on crumbs to survive. The EFF poses less danger to the country than the ANC since the latter is in power. The ANC monster is eating our future one limb at a time.
Who was behind the July 2021 riots ? Not the Boeremag. Not white monopoly capital. It was the Jacob Zuma-aligned ANC faction that destroyed lives and livelihoods.
Who has been most responsible for looting the country according to Zondo state capture commission findings? Who appointed the scandal tainted Noxolo Kiviet into the cabinet? Who undermined the rand? Who has been hugging Vladimir Putin and giving Ukraine the middle finger? Who has made SA a laughing stock to the world?
Not the EFF. It is not Julius Malema.
Dr Lucas Ntyintyane
Via email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
EDITORIAL: The EFF’s limits
EFF-led protests were bad for SA, says Business Unity SA
JOHN ENDRES: EFF’s mass protest turns out to be a damp squib
EFF protest: Sporadic incidents, orderly marches, and a cordial handshake to ...
EFF says state is targeting its leaders to stifle protests
EFF protest | The latest developments
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.