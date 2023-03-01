LETTER: Wrong name in Laband’s excellent critique

Business Day TV’s Zinathi Gquma takes a closer look at Wednesday’s stocks
Poor households spend a larger share of their budgets on basic food, public transport and energy — and inflation in these categories is higher than the headline rate
Committee will accept former public protector’s written statement after Busisiwe Mkhwebane accuses panel of hijacking her witness
ANC deputy president says renewal requires stronger alliance with the SACP and Cosatu
Business Day TV speaks to M&R CEO Henry Laas
Naamsa says the 2.6% increase is ‘firm and momentum-building’, though exports slumped by 11.5%
Business Day TV spoke to David Furlonger, Editor-at-large for Financial Mail
Measure of prices paid by factories for inputs rebounds
Batsmen ensure Proteas are still in control heading into Thursday against a spirited West Indies
Users can select their rewards programmes and get an estimate of discounts when filling up
Archie Henderson’s excellent critique of John Laband’s authoritative book on the Boers and the Zulu, The Boer Invasion of the Zulu Kingdom 1837-1840, refers (“Blood River not just about Boers and Zulus”, February 28).
He mentions the James Stuart Archive within the Killie Campbell Africana Library, which he says “is named for an official in the Natal colonial service”. Actually, the official was not her but Marshall Campbell, her husband, after whom KwaMashu is named.
Incidentally, I spent many days conducting research in their gracious former home, now a library.
Alec WainwrightVia email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Wrong name in Laband’s excellent critique
The official in fact refers to Marshall Campbell, after whom KwaMashu is named
Archie Henderson’s excellent critique of John Laband’s authoritative book on the Boers and the Zulu, The Boer Invasion of the Zulu Kingdom 1837-1840, refers (“Blood River not just about Boers and Zulus”, February 28).
He mentions the James Stuart Archive within the Killie Campbell Africana Library, which he says “is named for an official in the Natal colonial service”. Actually, the official was not her but Marshall Campbell, her husband, after whom KwaMashu is named.
Incidentally, I spent many days conducting research in their gracious former home, now a library.
Alec Wainwright
Via email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
LETTER: Critical that remaining FATF deficiencies are urgently addressed
LETTER: De Ruyter’s dismissal takes spotlight off ANC’s mismanagement of economy
LETTER: How far along is labour ministry in meeting its goals?
LETTER: SA’s liberation from load-shedding lies in liberalisation and ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.