LETTER: Wrong name in Laband’s excellent critique

The official in fact refers to Marshall Campbell, after whom KwaMashu is named

01 March 2023 - 17:45
Archie Henderson’s excellent critique of John Laband’s authoritative book on the Boers and the Zulu, The Boer Invasion of the Zulu Kingdom 1837-1840, refers (“Blood River not just about Boers and Zulus”, February 28).

He mentions the James Stuart Archive within the Killie Campbell Africana Library, which he says “is named for an official in the Natal colonial service”. Actually, the official was not her but Marshall Campbell, her husband, after whom KwaMashu is named.

Incidentally, I spent many days conducting research in their gracious former home, now a library.

Alec Wainwright
Via email

