LETTER: How far along is labour ministry in meeting its goals?

Business Day TV spoke to Daniel Masvosvere, Senior equity analyst
The progress towards achieving universal health coverage needs to remain on track
Naamsa calls urgent meeting on how SA should move forward with or without government support
The state visit by the Ugandan president will be the first in more than a decade
Total order book stood at R16.1bn at the end of December with the lion’s share in mining
Business Day TV spoke to Garth Theunissen, Investment Writer for Business Day
Extreme occupational success is more likely driven by family resources or luck than by ability
At least 62 people died, including 14 children, after a wooden sailboat carrying migrants to Europe smashed onto rocks in stormy weather off southern Italy
Dutch manager Erik ten Hag delivers silverware for the Red Devils in his first season
The move comes as several nations impose deadlines to phase out petrol-powered cars and competition mounts from domestic and overseas rivals.
The SA president and the employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi signed a performance agreement binding the minister to achieve particular goals between June 2019 and April 2024. As we are now getting close to April 2023, it is important to see exactly where the labour ministry is, and whether it is able to take any action to try to perform in accordance with that agreement.
It would be useful for the ministry to take cognisance of where it has not performed thus far, and to assess the previous three years. It is also important for us to understand that Covid-19 was a negative factor in SA and the whole world. Bearing these negatives in mind, it is still important to do an assessment. Many of the interventions and indicators in this performance agreement costs the ministry nothing, and issues such as the development of employment policies need not have been put on hold during the unnecessary lockdown.
For instance, the intervention agreed upon was to “create an enabling environment for employment through policy and regulations”. The indicator was “employment policy developed, consult, piloted and implemented”. This intervention and indicator could easily have been developed in a couple of months. We all fully understand that consultation is time-consuming, but it certainly didn’t require three years. Unfortunately, nothing was done during the past three years.
Only now, in his recent state of the nation address (Sona) did the president announce that we still need to develop and implement employment policy and align this with the priorities of labour migration policies for the employment of foreign nationals in SA. With only a year to go, it appears that this vital intervention has been neglected for more than three years.
It must also be said that way back during Nelson Mandela’s presidency we had similar promises and little to no delivery over the past 25 years. It also needs to be said that there was demand for skills planning to support growth. We were supposed to have a skills priority plan developed by now. In fact, it should have been developed by end-December 2020 and be aligned with the Presidential Youth Employment Initiative. Once again, we have seen nothing since June 2019.
Almost pathetically, the president agreed with the minister that they would implement the Employment Equity Act to eliminate gender and race wage disparities using inspections. Now it appears even the presidential advisers have recognised that the act is hindering small business, and are calling for small businesses to be exempt from many of the sections of the law.
Women, youths and persons with disabilities were supposed to benefit from preferential procurement, with a target of at least 7% for the disabled. This has certainly not happened, and even within the government sector employment of persons with disabilities is less than 1%.
The president and employment and labour minister need to reread that performance agreement and refresh their minds before judgment day in April 2024.
Michael Bagraim, MPDA labour spokesperson
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: How far along is labour ministry in meeting its goals?
It would be useful for the ministry to take cognisance of where it has not performed thus far, and to assess the previous three years
The SA president and the employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi signed a performance agreement binding the minister to achieve particular goals between June 2019 and April 2024. As we are now getting close to April 2023, it is important to see exactly where the labour ministry is, and whether it is able to take any action to try to perform in accordance with that agreement.
It would be useful for the ministry to take cognisance of where it has not performed thus far, and to assess the previous three years. It is also important for us to understand that Covid-19 was a negative factor in SA and the whole world. Bearing these negatives in mind, it is still important to do an assessment. Many of the interventions and indicators in this performance agreement costs the ministry nothing, and issues such as the development of employment policies need not have been put on hold during the unnecessary lockdown.
For instance, the intervention agreed upon was to “create an enabling environment for employment through policy and regulations”. The indicator was “employment policy developed, consult, piloted and implemented”. This intervention and indicator could easily have been developed in a couple of months. We all fully understand that consultation is time-consuming, but it certainly didn’t require three years. Unfortunately, nothing was done during the past three years.
Only now, in his recent state of the nation address (Sona) did the president announce that we still need to develop and implement employment policy and align this with the priorities of labour migration policies for the employment of foreign nationals in SA. With only a year to go, it appears that this vital intervention has been neglected for more than three years.
It must also be said that way back during Nelson Mandela’s presidency we had similar promises and little to no delivery over the past 25 years. It also needs to be said that there was demand for skills planning to support growth. We were supposed to have a skills priority plan developed by now. In fact, it should have been developed by end-December 2020 and be aligned with the Presidential Youth Employment Initiative. Once again, we have seen nothing since June 2019.
Almost pathetically, the president agreed with the minister that they would implement the Employment Equity Act to eliminate gender and race wage disparities using inspections. Now it appears even the presidential advisers have recognised that the act is hindering small business, and are calling for small businesses to be exempt from many of the sections of the law.
Women, youths and persons with disabilities were supposed to benefit from preferential procurement, with a target of at least 7% for the disabled. This has certainly not happened, and even within the government sector employment of persons with disabilities is less than 1%.
The president and employment and labour minister need to reread that performance agreement and refresh their minds before judgment day in April 2024.
Michael Bagraim, MP
DA labour spokesperson
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
LETTER: Critical that remaining FATF deficiencies are urgently addressed
LETTER: De Ruyter’s dismissal takes spotlight off ANC’s mismanagement of economy
LETTER: SA’s liberation from load-shedding lies in liberalisation and ...
LETTER: SA needs government that is more responsive to its citizens
LETTER: Who has been feeding at Eskom?
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.