Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: De Ruyter’s dismissal takes spotlight off ANC’s mismanagement of economy
President should hang his head in shame that he has allowed our country and economy to deteriorate to the stage of a greylisting
What a wonderful scapegoat André De Ruyter’s resignation and then dismissal has provided to the ANC to take the spotlight off its total mismanagement and ruination of almost very aspect of our economy. And now the greylisting.
While I still believe this potentially great country is not beyond rescue it will not come as long as the ANC is in charge, because its track record has shown that it does not have the ability to run a country, or anything for that matter. It has run every organisation in which it has been involved completely into the ground, always at the expense of the poorest of the poor, who will get even poorer until there is a complete change of government. It is therefore in their hands to vote for this change.
Our indecisive president should hang his head in shame that he has allowed our country and economy to deteriorate to the stage of a greylisting, which will negatively affect the cost of doing business in SA and push up the already high cost of living.
David Wantling
Via email
