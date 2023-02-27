Opinion / Letters

LETTER: De Ruyter’s dismissal takes spotlight off ANC’s mismanagement of economy

President should hang his head in shame that he has allowed our country and economy to deteriorate to the stage of a greylisting

27 February 2023 - 15:53
Eskom Group CEO Andre de Ruyter. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Eskom Group CEO Andre de Ruyter. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

What a wonderful scapegoat André De Ruyter’s resignation and then dismissal has provided to the ANC to take the spotlight off its total mismanagement and ruination of almost very aspect of our economy. And now the greylisting.

While I still believe this potentially great country is not beyond rescue it will not come as long as the ANC is in charge, because its track record has shown that it does not have the ability to run a country, or anything for that matter. It has run every organisation in which it has been involved completely into the ground, always at the expense of the poorest of the poor, who will get even poorer until there is a complete change of government. It is therefore in their hands to vote for this change.

Our indecisive president should hang his head in shame that he has allowed our country and economy to deteriorate to the stage of a greylisting, which will negatively affect the cost of doing business in SA and push up the already high cost of living.  

David Wantling

Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
ALEXANDER PARKER: Eskom ground zero as lines are ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: SA should have acted before FATF had ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
MICHAEL AVERY: When the comrades came out ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
FRANS CRONJE: Finding positives amid the overly ...
Opinion
5.
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Treasury policy nuggets ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

ALEXANDER PARKER: Eskom ground zero as lines are drawn for an epic ANC showdown

Opinion / Columnists

MICHAEL AVERY: When the comrades came out swatting at bouncers like Curtly ...

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.