The bullion is under pressure as expectations of a prolonged disinflation story are being challenged, analyst says
SA Chamber UK and the faculty of ethics at the Gordon Institute of Business Science will discuss new benchmarks for accountability at an event
The court judgment is expected to result in a sharp reduction in payouts
Unlike past elections, next year holds much more risk — and perhaps much more opportunity — than usual
The retailer and manufacturer cashed in during the pandemic when people upgraded their homes while working remotely
Mixed reaction to proclamation of state of disaster and decision to appoint minister of electricity
Human resource executives admit they will rely on software and algorithms to reduce labour costs
Look at the big picture, Opec secretary-general Haitham Al-Ghais tells Cairo conference
The French World Cup hosts are more likely to choke
To not feel exhausted you should move more and exercise
It is 1am on a howling September night in the notoriously stormy southern Atlantic and force-seven seas break over the bow of the navy frigate, the waves so impressive that they arc over the forward gun and break against the bridge.
The bridge is lit by an eerie green glow as naval officers ring the plot-table. The room is hermetically sealed against external explosions and biochemical attacks as we are on a war footing. We are hunting an elusive enemy submarine which prowls the benighted depths beneath us...
Controversial naval exercises to begin under cloud of secrecy
SA Navy to embark on a 10-day exercise with the Russian and Chinese navies off the coast of KwaZulu-Natal from February 17
