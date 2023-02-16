Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Rescue plan ignored

While we are governed by a party beholden to Marxist ideology the lumpen proletariat will suffer

16 February 2023 - 16:40
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

The announcement by the SA Post Office that it intends to lay off 6,000 workers is the clearest indication yet that our unemployment problem is directly attributable to the ANC- controlled government (“Post Office says Sassa costs partly to blame for woes”, February 14).

Such a move was entirely preventable. Former CEO Mark Barnes put together a rescue plan that would have saved the Post Office, prevented the need for retrenchments, led to the rehabilitation and ultimate profitability of what is a vital lifeline for many poor people.

The proposal, eventually dismissed with contempt by the communications minister, has now led to this unfortunate situation. For as long as we are governed by a party beholden to bankrupt Marxist ideology the lumpen proletariat will continue to suffer.

Chris Powell
Kloof

