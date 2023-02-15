LETTER: Nothing remotely Zelensky-like in Ramaphosa’s sona

UK’s large-cap stock index boosted by heavyweights Shell and British American Tobacco
The government’s plans are also not compliant with the binding constitutional criteria set by the Constitutional Court for our anti-corruption entity
State-owned logistics company invites private investment as it struggles with inefficiencies
The multiparty coalition say it is an important step in stabilising and ensuring the future of the multiparty coalition running SA’s capital city
It’s the second such breach linked to China in less than a year and threatens to fan political tensions
Power cuts and rising costs put a damper on spending over festive season
Probe to see if there are features in the fresh produce value chain that impede competition in the market
Resilient labour market has allowed many Americans to keep spending on goods and services even as borrowing costs rise and inflation remains elevated
Chiefs and Pirates were drawn to host in the next round and Sundowns will face Marumo Gallants away from home
The electric VW ID 2 will reportedly adopt the Golf name when it goes on sale in 2025
Ukraine and SA have load-shedding in common. But that’s where the similarity ends. Ukraine’s electrical infrastructure is being demolished by Russian missiles, its power stations attacked and its grid disconnected from Russia’s.
Yet the electrical personnel at Ukrenergo and DTEK, working 24 hour shifts in subzero temperatures, sometimes under fire, restore power within 24 hours of strikes and synchronised the grid with Europe’s in record time. Like soldiers, they are hailed as heroes.
Eskom, on the other hand, with its bloated workforce, has destroyed itself from within. Last Thursday’s state of the nation address was President Cyril Ramaphosa’s chance to persuade us that SA’s self-inflicted electricity disaster could be rectified by his ANC government.
Deep down we wanted to believe that. But he maintained the illusion that bureaucratic manipulations are the same as real decisions, that long rambling speeches are better than short ones, and that describing manufactured successes will reduce our pain.
There was nothing remotely Zelensky-like in Ramaphosa's delivery; just two hours of aimless babble preceded by 45 minutes of juvenile discord.
International opinion, revealed by a weakened rand, is that Ramaphosa and his cohorts won’t solve the Eskom problem. That it is essentially a "Fubar" situation. Until we really understand this, nothing will change. As long as the ANC is allowed to remain in office there can be no hope of repair.
James CunninghamCamps Bay
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Nothing remotely Zelensky-like in Ramaphosa’s sona
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s speech was a chance to persuade us that SA’s self-inflicted electricity disaster could be rectified by his ANC government
Ukraine and SA have load-shedding in common. But that’s where the similarity ends. Ukraine’s electrical infrastructure is being demolished by Russian missiles, its power stations attacked and its grid disconnected from Russia’s.
Yet the electrical personnel at Ukrenergo and DTEK, working 24 hour shifts in subzero temperatures, sometimes under fire, restore power within 24 hours of strikes and synchronised the grid with Europe’s in record time. Like soldiers, they are hailed as heroes.
Eskom, on the other hand, with its bloated workforce, has destroyed itself from within. Last Thursday’s state of the nation address was President Cyril Ramaphosa’s chance to persuade us that SA’s self-inflicted electricity disaster could be rectified by his ANC government.
Deep down we wanted to believe that. But he maintained the illusion that bureaucratic manipulations are the same as real decisions, that long rambling speeches are better than short ones, and that describing manufactured successes will reduce our pain.
There was nothing remotely Zelensky-like in Ramaphosa's delivery; just two hours of aimless babble preceded by 45 minutes of juvenile discord.
International opinion, revealed by a weakened rand, is that Ramaphosa and his cohorts won’t solve the Eskom problem. That it is essentially a "Fubar" situation. Until we really understand this, nothing will change. As long as the ANC is allowed to remain in office there can be no hope of repair.
James Cunningham
Camps Bay
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
LETTER: Panyaza Lesufi may just be the right person for Gauteng
LETTER: SA sailing into dangerous waters
LETTER: Social Research Foundation survey results should perhaps not be ...
LETTER: How do these new bourses manage to survive?
LETTER: Is SA offering nothing to Turkey or Syria in their hour of need?
LETTER: Tribalism is our collective curse as Africans
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.