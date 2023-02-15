Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Panyaza Lesufi may just be the right person for Gauteng

All eyes will be on Lesufi as he delivers his maiden state of the province address as Gauteng premier

15 February 2023 - 15:34
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: ZIPHOZONKE LUSHABA
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: ZIPHOZONKE LUSHABA

February 20 marks the official opening of the Gauteng legislature, and all eyes will be on Panyaza Lesufi as he delivers his maiden state of the province address as provincial premier. Lesufi will be outlining the progress made and his future plans for the provincial government. He will do that under the theme “Following up on the commitment to the people of Gauteng’’.

The question is, has the governing party done enough to follow through on the promises it has made? It will be interesting to hear what his priorities for the year ahead are, and most importantly how he plans to tackle them.

Lesufi has his work cut out for him. Like most provinces, Gauteng has its fair share of challenges, which according to the Growing Gauteng Together plan (GGT2030) are: high poverty and hunger, unemployment, crime and substance abuse, inequality, and an ailing public health system.

The GGT2030 is a plan of action intended to deliver the Gauteng of our dreams. It is about executing seven priorities, 28 strategies and 160 interventions that will provide significant improvements to the lives of our citizens.

Will Lesufi's address be enough to regain the trust and confidence of citizens who have lost hope? Will he be able to convince them that despite the many challenges they can still provide a better life for all?

The premier has taken over an administration that had a reputation of poor service delivery, but if reputation and track record are anything to go by Lesufi may just be the person who can transform, modernise and reindustrialise Gauteng. 

Zamansele Machate
Pretoria

