LETTER: SA sailing into dangerous waters

One can only wonder at the state of our diplomatic corps as we now co-operate militarily with the West’s avowed enemies

14 February 2023 - 15:08
Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov docks in Cape Town harbour on February 13 2023 en route to Durban where it is scheduled to do naval exercises with the South African and Chinese navies. Picture: REUTERS/Esa Alexander
Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov docks in Cape Town harbour on February 13 2023 en route to Durban where it is scheduled to do naval exercises with the South African and Chinese navies. Picture: REUTERS/Esa Alexander

DefenceWeb  naval correspondent Dean Wingrin’s comment that “The navy is quite tight-lipped about this because of the politics involved” has to be the quote of the decade (“Controversial naval exercises to begin under a cloud of secrecy”, February 13).

The exercises in 2007, when we “sank” a US ship, might well have been 100 years ago given the decline in our equipment and personnel since those heady days. Then as now we follow Nato standards, so these exercises present an opportunity for Nato’s adversaries to update their playbook at our expense.

It seems everyone will keep their cards close to their chests, presumably because the West might also have an opportunity to snoop on China & Co, assuming it has any friends in our navy, which I doubt.

Of the two navies, the Chinese is the most important, as the sinking of the Russian vessel Moskva in the Black Sea, and the inability of the Russian army to penetrate Ukraine despite having three times as many men and equipment, would suggest.

One can only wonder at the state of our diplomatic corps when we are moments away from being greylisted as a state that permits the financing of illegal trade and terrorism, and now co-operates militarily with the West’s avowed enemies.    

Bernard Benson
Parklands 

