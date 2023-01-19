LETTER: Old finance models trump reliable power

The fear of a recession, heightened by disappointing US data, has weighed on the market
The ANC’s anti-imperialist stance prompts it to discount aggression against Israel or Ukraine
Former president Jacob Zuma intends appealing an interim court order exempting President Cyril Ramaphosa from private prosecution.
The DA recently terminated the membership of its councillor, Lucky Naicker, after he was found guilty of being at odds with the party's constitution
Spar says its auditors, PwC, notified the retailer that it believed one loan to be a reportable irregularity, which required PwC to inform audit regulator Irba
It may soon be necessary for the country to lure back foreign money as factors supporting portfolio inflows shift
Respondents to SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry survey say power tariff increases and persistent load-shedding are likely to aggravate the situation
DRC president says China minerals deal under Kabila was drawn up ‘very badly’
Captain Siviwe Soyizwapi says aim is to keep on growing to reach their goals
Famous car brands and some equally famous cars celebrate their anniversaries in 2023, Mark Smyth raises a glass to a few
James Cunningham’s letter refers (“Incentivising homes to produce solar PV power should already have been done”, January 16).
I believe the core problem is that a large chunk of municipal income comes from the profit (or surplus, as they prefer to call it) from electricity sales. Perhaps municipal finance models are set up like this because it’s difficult to collect rates from those who live in shacks? Much easier to bring in something by charging a markup on electricity sales.
Or maybe there’s another reason. Regardless, the City of Cape Town could, at a few strokes of a pen, adjust its finance model so that providing electricity would become a cost, not a profit, to them. I’m sure then they’d jump to encourage us to save power, like they promoted water saving for Day Zero.
There is much the city could do to encourage home solar too, like dropping or subsidising the R10,000-odd fee for the device to connect back to the grid. It could offer higher feed-in tariffs to home suppliers, and perhaps simplest of all it could encourage/promote solar geysers. After all, electric geysers account for about 50% of a home’s power demand, so replacing them with solar ones can cut as much as 50% of demand from the grid.
This would reduce load at peak times too, since most people bathe in the evenings. All of this would require a mindset change from city officials, who perhaps prefer not to think hard about such matters. It seems they’d prefer we suffer load-shedding, rather than (gasp) do the work of changing their finance models.
Mark Jackson Gardens
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Old finance models trump reliable power
City of Cape Town can cut the cost of electricity at the stroke of a pen
James Cunningham’s letter refers (“Incentivising homes to produce solar PV power should already have been done”, January 16).
I believe the core problem is that a large chunk of municipal income comes from the profit (or surplus, as they prefer to call it) from electricity sales. Perhaps municipal finance models are set up like this because it’s difficult to collect rates from those who live in shacks? Much easier to bring in something by charging a markup on electricity sales.
Or maybe there’s another reason. Regardless, the City of Cape Town could, at a few strokes of a pen, adjust its finance model so that providing electricity would become a cost, not a profit, to them. I’m sure then they’d jump to encourage us to save power, like they promoted water saving for Day Zero.
GRACELIN BASKARAN: Keep Eskom off the balance sheet and the budget
There is much the city could do to encourage home solar too, like dropping or subsidising the R10,000-odd fee for the device to connect back to the grid. It could offer higher feed-in tariffs to home suppliers, and perhaps simplest of all it could encourage/promote solar geysers. After all, electric geysers account for about 50% of a home’s power demand, so replacing them with solar ones can cut as much as 50% of demand from the grid.
This would reduce load at peak times too, since most people bathe in the evenings. All of this would require a mindset change from city officials, who perhaps prefer not to think hard about such matters. It seems they’d prefer we suffer load-shedding, rather than (gasp) do the work of changing their finance models.
Mark Jackson
Gardens
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
MORE:
PETER BRUCE: Politicians’ load-shedding sums just don’t add up
Load-shedding, illegal dumping push Cape Town sewer budget up sevenfold
SA businesses expect further cost pressures over the next 6 months
This is how load-shedding is destroying SA’s food supply
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.