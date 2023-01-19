Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Old finance models trump reliable power

City of Cape Town can cut the cost of electricity at the stroke of a pen

19 January 2023 - 17:55
A prepaid electricity meter. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
James Cunningham’s letter refers (“Incentivising homes to produce solar PV power should already have been done”, January 16).

I believe the core problem is that a large chunk of municipal income comes from the profit (or surplus, as they prefer to call it) from electricity sales. Perhaps municipal finance models are set up like this because it’s difficult to collect rates from those who live in shacks? Much easier to bring in something by charging a markup on electricity sales.

Or maybe there’s another reason. Regardless, the City of Cape Town could, at a few strokes of a pen, adjust its finance model so that providing electricity would become a cost, not a profit, to them. I’m sure then they’d jump to encourage us to save power, like they promoted water saving for Day Zero.

GRACELIN BASKARAN: Keep Eskom off the balance sheet and the budget

SA’s stretched fiscal resources need to be allocated to areas that need it most: strengthening the ability to cope with climate change and improving ...
Opinion
6 hours ago

There is much the city could do to encourage home solar too, like dropping or subsidising the R10,000-odd fee for the device to connect back to the grid. It could offer higher feed-in tariffs to home suppliers, and perhaps simplest of all it could encourage/promote solar geysers. After all, electric geysers account for about 50% of a home’s power demand, so replacing them with solar ones can cut as much as 50% of demand from the grid.

This would reduce load at peak times too, since most people bathe in the evenings. All of this would require a mindset change from city officials, who perhaps prefer not to think hard about such matters. It seems they’d prefer we suffer load-shedding, rather than (gasp) do the work of changing their finance models.

Mark Jackson 
Gardens

