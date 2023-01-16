Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Incentivising homes to produce solar PV power should already have been done

Thousands of Capetonian homeowners are installing solar PV panels and would like nothing more than to feed excess power into Cape Town’s grid

16 January 2023 - 16:16
Picture: 123RF/Diyana Dimitrova
While Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis’s response to the national electricity crisis appears impressive, there are still too many “hopes” and “soons” included (“Cape Town funds what it can,” January 12). In a crisis of this magnitude such words don’t comfort concerned citizens. They are Ramaphosa words,  meaning nothing.

Incentivising residential homes to produce electricity via solar photovoltaic (PV) panels to feed into the grid should not be a “hope” for this year. It should already have been done. If there is red tape, procedures and national competencies obstructing the project, crisis leadership should bulldoze its way past them. It never says its hands are tied.

Thousands of Capetonian homeowners are installing solar PV panels and would like nothing more than to feed excess power into Cape Town’s grid — without the current costs and paperwork. It would make them feel they were contributing to a solution and improve morale.

Let’s call it Operation Dynamo. The word means an electrical generator and was first used for the small boats operation that saved over 300,000 British troops who were  surrounded at Dunkirk in 1940.

Like Cape Town homeowners, the boatowners were reasonably affluent. They had listened and read about the crisis but felt helpless to do anything. When the British government desperately pleaded for help they responded with courage and fortitude. This miraculous  event, which is still remembered annually, may not have won the war but it certainly prevented defeat.

As Cape Town homeowners will respond in the same way, Hill-Lewis must red stamp the memo on residential “net producers” like Churchill did on urgent wartime memos: Action This Day.

James Cunningham
Camps Bay

Nersa tariff hike ‘absurd’

Besides increasing the costs of business and those of finished goods, it risks undermining food security, say experts
Business
1 day ago

Zimbabwe bets on people using solar to help plug the power hole

Zimbabwe wants more individuals, companies, IPPs and even schools to sell the excess power they generate via net metering
World
3 days ago

Eskom’s power price hike widely rejected as ‘unfair, unjust and cruel’

Hard-pressed consumers will pay more for electricity they do not get with more rolling blackouts, says parties
National
1 day ago
