LETTER: Joburg sets a poor example

Cape Town offers other metropolitan centres a better model of what should be aimed for

19 January 2023 - 17:53
Traffic is shown Plein street in the Johannesburg CBD. File photo: ANTONIO MUCHAVE/SOWETAN
David Lewis makes the extraordinary statement that “Where Johannesburg goes so goes the rest of SA” (“Mixed use of space is among the ways to right a lopsided Johannesburg”, January 18).

He elaborates that “trends in Johannesburg will ultimately come to characterise patterns in the rest of the country’s burgeoning metropolitan centres”.  Quite the opposite. Johannesburg’s extensive urban decay and other pathologies are a warning of how bad things can get when, over decades of neglect, a council fails to address urban problems. Certainly, that is an issue shared by other metropolitan centres.  

Cape Town city, by contrast, is endeavouring, with considerable energy and success, to tackle urban problems head-on. To mention a few: it collects its rates and utility tariffs; its roads are not potholed; it augments electricity supply from its own (pumped water) generation and plans other non-Eskom production; it is actively working on new sources of water; it deploys its own well-trained metro police service, and especially known gang hotspots, crime is falling; ageing infrastructure is being upgraded, notably in township areas; an innovative approach to housing is being implemented, as also to vagrancy and the homeless.

Cape Town hopes to take over metro rail services soon, and hopes also to manage Table Mountain National Park. There are others. But is that not a more perfect model of what should be aimed for and achieved? 

Why would any well-meaning municipal council not follow Cape Town’s model, while deploring the blatant failures in Johannesburg? 

Rod Lloyd 
Newlands

DAVID LEWIS: Mixed use of space is among the ways to right a lopsided Johannesburg

Whether crime rates or the quality of public services and the informal sector, trends in the city will characterise patterns in other metropoles
Opinion
1 day ago
