LETTER: Jobs cannot be created out of thin air

China’s GDP expanded 3% in 2022, missing the official target of ‘around 5.5%’ and marking the second-worst performance since 1976
Class action against Anglo American may set a precedent for tackling companies that trample on human rights
The first of more than 100 privately owned power plants being developed will connect to the grid by the end of 2023
Parties need to stop bickering and begin co-operating if SA wants to rid itself of ANC misrule
The group aims to raise up to R600m through the rights issue and an additional R100m in a broad-based BEE deal
Worst performers were PGMs, iron ore diamonds as industry staggers under persistent load-shedding
Private tourism industry and government urged to work together to market the country
‘On the death certificate we fill in one main cause of death, and two to three sub-causes of death, so we basically leave out Covid-19’
New coach aims to reverse the talent drain and bring schoolboy internationals home
The Automobile Association is calling for year-round traffic law enforcement instead of seasonal campaigns
David Sykes’ letter refers (“Job creation should precede upskilling”, January 15). I don’t believe there is a governmental policy decision that can “create jobs”. In fact, it is fallacy to think of “job creation” as a goal to be pursued at all.
I own a small business. My experience shows that people are employed to allow a business to be able to be more competitive and more effective in supplying a product to the market.
There is no room for simply adding staff to “create jobs”. Without thrashing out all the details of cost versus productivity such a job creation exercise is uncompetitive and will fail, possibly pulling down the business with it. On the other hand, as an effective business grows it needs more people.
There is also no sense in looking for labour-intensive industries. If you do so you are looking in the wrong place. You need to start with the market. Look first to what the market needs and what you can sell sustainably (profitably) to the market. If that production process is labour intensive it is a good sustainable outcome.
The world is a highly competitive place and SA has to consider how we can meaningfully contribute to the global economy to be relevant. This is what China realised when it opened its doors to the world and capitalist business practices.
Chinese policy leaders realised the country would never cope with its own humanitarian needs until it was able to reclaim its former position as the world’s leading manufacturer and thereby earn foreign cash and feed its enormous population.
We can’t do what China did, which involved huge government subsidisation of raw materials to manufacturers and pricing subsidies for exporters. The world is a highly competitive place and countries thrive through finding the products and services the world needs and they can produce competitively and sustainably.
Benjamin CockramVia email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Jobs cannot be created out of thin air
The market dictates what goods can be produced sustainably, and when more staff can be hired
David Sykes’ letter refers (“Job creation should precede upskilling”, January 15). I don’t believe there is a governmental policy decision that can “create jobs”. In fact, it is fallacy to think of “job creation” as a goal to be pursued at all.
I own a small business. My experience shows that people are employed to allow a business to be able to be more competitive and more effective in supplying a product to the market.
There is no room for simply adding staff to “create jobs”. Without thrashing out all the details of cost versus productivity such a job creation exercise is uncompetitive and will fail, possibly pulling down the business with it. On the other hand, as an effective business grows it needs more people.
There is also no sense in looking for labour-intensive industries. If you do so you are looking in the wrong place. You need to start with the market. Look first to what the market needs and what you can sell sustainably (profitably) to the market. If that production process is labour intensive it is a good sustainable outcome.
The world is a highly competitive place and SA has to consider how we can meaningfully contribute to the global economy to be relevant. This is what China realised when it opened its doors to the world and capitalist business practices.
Chinese policy leaders realised the country would never cope with its own humanitarian needs until it was able to reclaim its former position as the world’s leading manufacturer and thereby earn foreign cash and feed its enormous population.
We can’t do what China did, which involved huge government subsidisation of raw materials to manufacturers and pricing subsidies for exporters. The world is a highly competitive place and countries thrive through finding the products and services the world needs and they can produce competitively and sustainably.
Benjamin Cockram
Via email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
ANDILE NTINGI: Lack of post-industrial skills holding back a new generation
End-of-year message to Tencent staff: up your game you wasteful slackers
DAVE BRYANT: Cutting red tape and creating jobs must be at the forefront of SA’s just transition
Study: Workers’ job market power will survive recession
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
CLAIRE BISSEKER: Why a jobs mandate for the Reserve Bank is a load of nonsense
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.