Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Jobs cannot be created out of thin air

The market dictates what goods can be produced sustainably, and when more staff can be hired

17 January 2023 - 14:00
Unemployed men wait for shift work on the pavement. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Unemployed men wait for shift work on the pavement. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

David Sykes’ letter refers (“Job creation should precede upskilling”, January 15). I don’t believe there is a governmental policy decision that can “create jobs”. In fact, it is fallacy to think of “job creation” as a goal to be pursued at all. 

I own a small business. My experience shows that people are employed to allow a business to be able to be more competitive and more effective in supplying a product to the market.

There is no room for simply adding staff to “create jobs”. Without thrashing out all the details of cost versus productivity such a job creation exercise is uncompetitive and will fail, possibly pulling down the business with it. On the other hand, as an effective business grows it needs more people.

There is also no sense in looking for labour-intensive industries. If you do so you are looking in the wrong place. You need to start with the market. Look first to what the market needs and what you can sell sustainably (profitably) to the market. If that production process is labour intensive it is a good sustainable outcome.

The world is a highly competitive place and SA has to consider how we can meaningfully contribute to the global economy to be relevant. This is what China realised when it opened its doors to the world and capitalist business practices.

Chinese policy leaders realised the country would never cope with its own humanitarian needs until it was able to reclaim its former position as the world’s leading manufacturer and thereby earn foreign cash and feed its enormous population.

We can’t do what China did, which involved huge government subsidisation of raw materials to manufacturers and pricing subsidies for exporters. The world is a highly competitive place and countries thrive through finding the products and services the world needs and they can produce competitively and sustainably.

Benjamin Cockram
Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

ANDILE NTINGI: Lack of post-industrial skills holding back a new generation

SA's systems have not kept up with the shift to services and knowledge-based economies
Opinion
5 days ago

End-of-year message to Tencent staff: up your game you wasteful slackers

Co-founder Pony Ma delivers a scathing takedown after Tencent’s growth dries up over the past year
News
3 weeks ago

DAVE BRYANT: Cutting red tape and creating jobs must be at the forefront of SA’s just transition

The unsweetened reality is that we simply do not have the luxury of being able to rush a transition away from coal.
Opinion
1 month ago

Study: Workers’ job market power will survive recession

According to new research by by Glassdoor and Indeed, demographic changes will make it harder for employers to hire and retain staff
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
TOM EATON: Davos not a good place to be for an SA ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
ANTON EBERHARD: Ministers have let Ramaphosa down ...
Opinion
3.
LETTER: Fix Gauteng’s township schools
Opinion / Letters
4.
MICHAEL AVERY: Gordhan and Mantashe’s conflicting ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
CLAIRE BISSEKER: Why a jobs mandate for the ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

CLAIRE BISSEKER: Why a jobs mandate for the Reserve Bank is a load of nonsense

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.