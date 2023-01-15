Business

Nersa tariff hike ‘absurd’

Apart from increasing business costs and those of finished goods, it risks undermining food security, say experts

15 January 2023 - 06:32 KHULEKANI MAGUBANE and DINEO FAKU

The massive tariff increase granted to Eskom this week by the energy regulator will have a ripple effect throughout the economy, impacting big business, small firms and farmers already facing extensive power cuts that are hobbling production and employment. 

Economists and business lobby groups warned on Friday that the hike will drive up business costs, make finished goods more expensive and risk undermining food security. ..

