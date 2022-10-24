LETTER: Maybe cognitive dissonance cannot be felt if you’re an ANC member?

The local currency fell along with other emerging market currencies as risk aversion levels rise globally
President Cyril Ramaphosa tells South Africans that “together we can ensure state capture never happens again”. Yet he and his party fervently hold on to cadre deployment, a closed visa regime, protectionist trade policies, compromised leaders and race-based nationalist dogma. Maybe cognitive dissonance cannot be felt if you’re an ANC member?
Rolf EndresCraighall Park
