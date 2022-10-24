×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Maybe cognitive dissonance cannot be felt if you’re an ANC member?

24 October 2022 - 16:38 Rolf Endres
Luthuli House in Johannesburg. Picture: THULANI MBELE
President Cyril Ramaphosa tells South Africans that “together we can ensure state capture never happens again”. Yet he and his party fervently hold on to cadre deployment, a closed visa regime, protectionist trade policies, compromised leaders and race-based nationalist dogma. Maybe cognitive dissonance cannot be felt if you’re an ANC member?

Rolf Endres
Craighall Park

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

