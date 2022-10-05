Mining companies generally haven’t over-invested in new projects while demand for ‘green’ metals is set to soar further
Eskom should not be merely seeking to buy 1,000MW from the private sector (“Eskom scrambles to buy 1,000MW from private sector”, September 18). We are at a stage, and have been for decades, where Eskom needs to be completely privatised. A total of 1,000MW is not even a drop in the ocean for what we need to solve our power crisis.
Stage 6 load-shedding is not just a quarter of the day in darkness — it is a threat to the viability of our infrastructure. Communications go down, water is not purified, crime rises in the dark. And the catastrophic possibility of grid collapse edges ever closer.
We should not be thankful or impressed that Eskom has deigned to purchase 1,000MW from the private sector. The private sector should be the sole producer of electricity! Not a privatised Eskom alone, but a decentralised, vibrant and huge electricity industry with dozens, hundreds or even thousands of companies competing to power the grid.
Eskom and the government have proven incapable of powering a country reliably for almost two decades. And an examination of Eskom’s history shows that the rot started at its inception 100 years ago.
Purchasing 1,000MW from the private sector is a cheap political move to look like they have things under control, when, in actuality, the dam walls have broken long ago. It is time that Eskom relinquishes control and responsibility and a deregulated electricity industry moves in to take its place.
Nicholas Woode-SmithCape Town
LETTER: Privatise the useless Eskom
