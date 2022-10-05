×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Eskom board does not have full freedom

Patronage networks will not surrender their access to resources without a long, costly fight

05 October 2022 - 14:09
An Eskom logo is seen at the utility's Megawatt Park headquarters in Johannesburg. Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
An Eskom logo is seen at the utility's Megawatt Park headquarters in Johannesburg. Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS

The editorial of October 3, “New Eskom board is no quick fix for a turnaround”, refers. The piece is correct to be cautious and to express doubt about whether the new board will turn around the ailing state-owned enterprise (SOE).

More airtime and analysis should be provided to this concern in particular: “Whether the government and governing party will give [the new board] the freedom to do what it needs to do”. Without a fundamental shift in the way the government views its relationship with the economy and society — through tools such as SOEs — it is highly unlikely that Eskom’s declining performance will be reversed.

Macro government policy, evidenced especially in areas such as labour laws, the power of unions, and a general thrust towards ever more centralisation and control, means that new board members have only so much say in what they can truly do at an SOE.

Superficial “progress” could well be made. To be fair, the bar for improving Eskom’s energy availability factor, as just one example of sorely needed attention, is not particularly high. But political concerns and sensitivities will still take precedence and hobble any substantive improvements that could be made.

Patronage networks — enabled and flourishing thanks to the commitment to cadre deployment — and those involved in them will not surrender their access to resources and contracts without a long, costly fight.

Chris Hattingh
Centre for Risk Analysis

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
CARTOON: New aboard sinking Eskom
Opinion
2.
EDITORIAL: Kganyago is right: inflation target ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
JOHN DLUDLU: New Eskom leadership must be given ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
MAMOKETE LIJANE: Disastrous budget of UK’s ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Politicians remove senior ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.