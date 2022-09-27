Talk of Opec+ cutting supply to stem the recent drop in prices offers further support
Bella Genga’s article implies, by quoting a Standard Bank executive, that Ugandans will in future cook with gas instead of charcoal and firewood, and thereby stop deforestation (“Standard Bank defends benefits of Tanzania-Uganda natural gas pipeline”, September 25).
However, it gives no details of how this will be achieved. I hope I’m wrong, but have not heard of plans to supply Uganda’s households with gas. The article also implies that the gas pipeline is running from Tanzania to Uganda, not the other way around?
Christian Naegele
Via email
LETTER: How will Uganda achieve gas transition
The writer hasn't heard of plans to supply the country’s households with gas
Christian Naegele
Via email
