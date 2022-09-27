×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: How will Uganda achieve gas transition

The writer hasn't heard of plans to supply the country’s households with gas

27 September 2022 - 16:55
Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Bella Genga’s article implies, by quoting a Standard Bank executive, that Ugandans will in future cook with gas instead of charcoal and firewood, and thereby stop deforestation (“Standard Bank defends benefits of Tanzania-Uganda natural gas pipeline”, September 25).

However, it gives no details of how this will be achieved. I hope I’m wrong, but have not heard of plans to supply Uganda’s households with gas. The article also implies that the gas pipeline is running from Tanzania to Uganda, not the other way around?

Christian Naegele
Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

‘New energy plan could spark growth for JSE and SA economy’

The successful implementation of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s energy plan will be a catalyst for economic growth, requiring capital that could lay the ...
Business
1 month ago

LETTER: Imported solar panels will do nothing to ease SA’s unemployment

SA must join Germany and China in building modern, less polluting coal power stations
Opinion
2 months ago

LETTER: Social compact making progress on Eskom challenges

There have been positive developments by the government, business, labour and communities, as well as Eskom
Opinion
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
TOM EATON: From Russia with Love for Referendums: ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
DUMA GQUBULE: Ramaphosa feels the heat of angry ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
CLAIRE BISSEKER: Fears of SA’s demise are ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
CARTOON: ANC’s cognitive dissonance
Opinion
5.
NEVA MAKGETLA: Busting the myriad electricity ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.