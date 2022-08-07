×

Business

‘New energy plan could spark growth for JSE and SA economy’

CEO Leila Fourie says bourse has key role in enabling independent power producers to raise capital

07 August 2022 - 07:09

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s energy plan could be a catalyst for economic growth, requiring capital that would  lay the foundation for more listings and increase the potential for new bonds and private placements by companies in the power sector, says JSE CEO Leila Fourie.

There could be “many quick wins” if the plan was rolled out effectively, she said this week after the release of results for the six months ended June...

