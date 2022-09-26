×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Here’s hoping Steenhuisen will succeed

Though still living in the shadow of past leaders, at least he is honest

26 September 2022 - 13:24
DA leader John Steenhuisen. Picture: BRENTON GEACH/GALLO IMAGES
DA leader John Steenhuisen. Picture: BRENTON GEACH/GALLO IMAGES

I am sitting in the dark as I write.  Like most South Africans. This is our life, the legacy of the mighty ANC that managed to turn the post-1994 project into a nightmare for those who believed in the vision of the party’s 1912 founders.

Poor President Cyril Ramaphosa is sinking. It is for this reason that I hope John Steenhuisen succeeds as DA leader. I have not been his biggest fan due to the loss of so many able and independent young black leaders from the party. Is he threatened by their independence and boldness?

I am also not sure of Steenhuisen’s vision for the party or the country. What drives him as a leader? He is still living in the shadow of past leaders. But I like his honesty, even if he is naive at times.

It was refreshing to hear a leader being frank about how he feels about his former wife in a politically correct country that cancels those who speak their minds. Why should Steenhuisen apologise or sanitise the way he feels about his former partner? It is unfair to suggest he is encouraging gender-based violence.

Steenhuisen’s Heritage Day speech sitting on the parliamentary steps was different from his usual stale speeches surrounded by multiple flags. That is so fake and pseudo-American.

I want Steenhuisen to succeed and provide an alternative view to the ANC. This country is crying out for new ideas and voices. I do wish Steenhuisen will provide the hope we need.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane
Via email

