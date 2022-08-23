×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Minister should rethink allowing mass strikes

The strikes have become increasingly destructive when then economy is teetering on the edge of collapse

23 August 2022 - 11:58
Employment & labour minister Thulas Nxesi. Picture: BUSINESS DAY/FREDDY MAVUNDA
Employment & labour minister Thulas Nxesi. Picture: BUSINESS DAY/FREDDY MAVUNDA

We are on the cusp of what could be a huge nationwide strike that will bring a large part of our economy to a standstill (“Public servants obtain strike certificate over wage demands”, August 21).

These strikes are not only dysfunctional but become increasingly destructive as our economy teeters on the edge of a failed state.  Nedlac has granted the unions permission to embark on this strike and, unfortunately, the frequency of such strike requests will be ratcheted up as we head towards elections in the latter part of 2024.

My call goes out to the employment & labour minister to put some pressure on Nedlac to not grant permission for these counterproductive mass strikes so readily. It is vital for the department of employment & labour to engage with all registered trade unions with regard to the functionality of the strikes.

Striking for more jobs is probably the world’s greatest oxymoron.

Michael Bagraim, MP, DA shadow deputy employment & labour minister

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

R1-trillion needed to reignite economy, says Saftu ahead of national shutdown

Act now and avoid a calamity, says Saftu general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi
National
19 hours ago

Whose economy is it anyway? asks Cosatu as it prepares for national strike action

Labour federation hopes national strike will bring economy to a standstill so government has to acknowledge the socioeconomic crisis facing SA
National
4 days ago

FSCA orders ANC to settle staff provident fund arrears

Ruling party must make monthly payments of R10m until the R86m in accumulated contribution arrears are extinguished
National
6 days ago
