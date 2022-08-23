Meanwhile, Europe is braced for a renewed disruption of energy supplies from Russia
We are on the cusp of what could be a huge nationwide strike that will bring a large part of our economy to a standstill (“Public servants obtain strike certificate over wage demands”, August 21).
These strikes are not only dysfunctional but become increasingly destructive as our economy teeters on the edge of a failed state. Nedlac has granted the unions permission to embark on this strike and, unfortunately, the frequency of such strike requests will be ratcheted up as we head towards elections in the latter part of 2024.
My call goes out to the employment & labour minister to put some pressure on Nedlac to not grant permission for these counterproductive mass strikes so readily. It is vital for the department of employment & labour to engage with all registered trade unions with regard to the functionality of the strikes.
Striking for more jobs is probably the world’s greatest oxymoron.
Michael Bagraim, MP, DA shadow deputy employment & labour minister
LETTER: Minister should rethink allowing mass strikes
The strikes have become increasingly destructive when then economy is teetering on the edge of collapse
