National / Labour

WAGE TALKS

Countdown begins: union to ballot public servants on strike

The industrial action could disrupt schooling and other institutions such as hospitals and government departments

15 August 2022 - 05:09 Luyolo Mkentane

The Public Servants Association (PSA) has drawn a line in the sand over its wage demands for more than 1.3-million public servants, saying it will conduct a strike ballot this week after unproductive talks on Friday.

“Nothing tangible was discussed [on Friday]; the parties will meet again on Thursday,” said Oomang Parag, spokesperson for the Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council (PSCBC), a forum where the employer and unions discuss and agree on wages and other conditions of employment...

