National / Labour

R1-trillion needed to reignite economy, says Saftu ahead of national shutdown

Union federation wants a basic income grant, price controls and a huge cash infusion into the economy to address growing joblessness

22 August 2022 - 17:41 Luyolo Mkentane

The SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) has called on the government to set aside at least R1-trillion — or one-fifth of GDP — to address the socioeconomic crises dogging the country and create much-needed jobs through re-industrialisation.

Saftu said the state also needed to increase the ballooning wage bill by employing more public servants, increase the minimum wage of R23.19 per hour to R12,500 per month, implement  a R1,500 basic income grant (BIG) and end austerity measures...

