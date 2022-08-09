Crude may continue to weaken before rallying in winter
SA is edging slowly towards an economic and social cliff, and only radical rethinking will save it from toppling into the chasm that has consumed so many other African nations, none more highlighted than Zimbabwe.
Black empowerment needs to be restructured to avoid the loss of white entrepreneurial minds abroad, and corruption — the single-biggest contributor to the current state of affairs in the country — needs to be stamped out and those found guilty sent to jail.
Education of the masses is key, because only when the population comprehends the ridiculous backward-looking policies of the ANC and EFF, and their horrendous consequences, will they be able to make valued judgments in terms of who they want running the country. That is, not selling their vote for a few beers or a microwave oven.
I am not South African but I love the country and have shed tears since Mandela left us as I have watched its economy pillaged, and innocent people — including many whites — killed simply for being landowners.
Wake up, all South Africans, and elect people to run the country who have its and the population’s best interests at heart.
Thomas HardyUK
LETTER: Masses educated on idiotic policies could save SA
Only when the people understand the damage the ANC and EFF do will they stop selling their votes
