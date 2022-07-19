LETTER: Grey-listing would turn SA red with wrath

Oil prices have whipsawed on supply concerns and recession fears
Is the State Security Agency using secret methods to undermine SA’s constitution — and what does the public protector know about it?
SA has introduced higher duties for imported frozen potatoes to protect the local industry, meaning more expensive fries
Ruling party dismisses claims that its stance on the Russia and Ukraine conflict is linked to financial or historical ties to Moscow
Proceeds of sale will be used to pay down debt
The agency cuts its rating on the New Development Bank from its second-highest ranking to third
The government hikes the number of oil and gas permits up for auction in July to include blocks previously held by Israeli billionaire Dan Gertler
The Women’s Africa Cup of Nations produced some sparkling play that can only augur well for the future of women’s football on the continent
The acclaimed contemporary and accessible art fair presents At Odds, a showcase of artworks by recent graduates
The country is in real and present danger of being grey-listed by the international Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the global money-laundering and terrorist financing watchdog. This will have serious repercussions for the economy.
The effect of grey-listing is that the GDP of the affected country generally shrinks by about 1%. The SA economy is not well-equipped to deal with the consequences of grey-listing. However, grey-listing can be avoided if the cabinet takes three simple steps. It must, as a matter of urgency:
These three steps will spare the cabinet the wrath of the nation flowing from the indignity of being grey-listed for want of accountable and responsive leadership.
It was St Thomas Aquinas who pointed out that: “He who is not angry when there is just cause for anger is immoral. Why? Because anger looks to the good of justice. And if you can live amid injustice without anger, you are immoral as well as unjust.”
The time for dithering and delaying is over; decisive action on corruption is long overdue. It is also necessary if the cabinet does not wish to be the butt of the anger of the nation.
Paul Hoffman, SCDirector, Accountability Now
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Grey-listing would turn SA red with wrath
Three steps will spare the cabinet the ire of the nation flowing from the indignity of being grey-listed
The country is in real and present danger of being grey-listed by the international Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the global money-laundering and terrorist financing watchdog. This will have serious repercussions for the economy.
The effect of grey-listing is that the GDP of the affected country generally shrinks by about 1%. The SA economy is not well-equipped to deal with the consequences of grey-listing. However, grey-listing can be avoided if the cabinet takes three simple steps. It must, as a matter of urgency:
These three steps will spare the cabinet the wrath of the nation flowing from the indignity of being grey-listed for want of accountable and responsive leadership.
It was St Thomas Aquinas who pointed out that: “He who is not angry when there is just cause for anger is immoral. Why? Because anger looks to the good of justice. And if you can live amid injustice without anger, you are immoral as well as unjust.”
The time for dithering and delaying is over; decisive action on corruption is long overdue. It is also necessary if the cabinet does not wish to be the butt of the anger of the nation.
Paul Hoffman, SC
Director, Accountability Now
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Greylisting would turn SA into a financial pariah, warns Sim Tshabalala
Digitisation, access and flexibility key for insurers, says Deloitte
‘Grave danger’ of financial grey-listing
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
How to draw up a risk management and compliance programme
EDITORIAL: Urgent action required to avoid greylisting
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.