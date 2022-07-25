×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Editorials

LETTER: ANC no longer has a rightful place in the governance of our society

The governing party has failed to deal with the multiple crises facing the country

25 July 2022 - 13:34 David Gant
President Cyril Ramaphosa will be attending the 9th provincial elective conference in KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: THAPELO MOREBUDI
President Cyril Ramaphosa will be attending the 9th provincial elective conference in KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: THAPELO MOREBUDI

The ANC is fond of using funerals to accommodate political posturing by its leaders. Ironically, former president Thabo Mbeki’s eulogy at Jesse Duarte’s funeral seemed to suggest that if the ANC does not urgently mend its ways it might be facing its own funeral a lot sooner than it would have liked.

Sadly, the current crop of ANC leaders and cadres will not or cannot heed the former president, and will continue to drive our country and its citizens to their knees. They often claim that as leaders of society they are dealing with the challenges of poverty, inequality and unemployment. The contrary is, of course, the case, illustrated by the level of wretchedness among the poor, the gap between the haves and the have nots, and the growing numbers wandering the streets looking for work.

Bankrupt of ideas and through their arrogance, wilful ignorance of reality, lazy incompetence and meaningless endless oratory, lack of respect for the rule of law and confused ideology, the governing party has also failed to deal with the multiple crises facing the country — energy, crime and corruption, health and education, transport, basic services and divisive destructive politicking in a dysfunctional parliament.

The ANC and its allies no longer have a rightful place in the governance of our society, and the sooner that rotten rudderless political organisation is dead and buried the better.

David Gant

Kenilworth

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

Big upset at ANC’s KZN conference, with ‘Taliban’ faction showing power

Wins by Sibonisa Duma, a former ANC Youth League leader, and colleagues represent a victory against those linked to the ‘Ankole’ faction of Cyril ...
Politics
1 day ago

ANC’s new KZN leader calms hostile crowd for Ramaphosa

ANC president and incoming provincial leader paper over delegates’ animosity for final speech
Politics
16 hours ago

Voting at ANC KwaZulu-Natal congress gets under way

The conference has thus far shown mass support for former president Jacob Zuma over President Cyril Ramaphosa
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa deserves Mbeki’s flaying
Opinion / Editorials
2.
MICHAEL AVERY: Pouring money into a bottomless ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
BUSISIWE MAVUSO: SA simply cannot afford a BIG
Opinion / Columnists
4.
DOMINIC STEYN: What to do in the face of ...
Opinion
5.
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Is the Reserve Bank a ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Former KZN ANC chair Sihle Zikalala excluded from provincial committee too

National

Ramaphosa will not attend close of ANC elective conference in KZN

Politics

ANC confirms Ramaphosa’s attendance at KZN conference

Politics

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.