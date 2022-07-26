×

LETTER: Educate voters about grants

State-provided safety nets are not from the ANC

26 July 2022 - 13:57
Social grant beneficiaries from villages near Mqanduli in the Eastern Cape queue to receive their grants. File photo: LULAMILE FENI
Social grant beneficiaries from villages near Mqanduli in the Eastern Cape queue to receive their grants. File photo: LULAMILE FENI

SA is doing its poor citizens a great disservice by failing to educate them about their voting rights.

The country would be far better off if only the poor majority, who blindly vote to keep the ANC in power at their own peril, would just comprehend that government-provided safety nets are not from the ANC; they are from government, regardless of which party is in power.

Maybe now is the time to start doing the spadework on voter education before the 2024 election.

Mpumelelo Ncwadi, Madison, Wisconsin

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number. 

ISAAH MHLANGA: State must act in the best interest of the economy

Government action needed to protect social grants from extreme inflation rates
1 week ago

Can SA stage a jobs recovery?

Unemployment is likely to keep rising, given SA’s muted growth prospects, but mass public employment schemes and a universal wage subsidy could ...
5 days ago
