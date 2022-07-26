Russia, a key energy supplier to Europe, cut gas supply through major pipeline Nord Stream 1 to 20% capacity
SA is doing its poor citizens a great disservice by failing to educate them about their voting rights.
The country would be far better off if only the poor majority, who blindly vote to keep the ANC in power at their own peril, would just comprehend that government-provided safety nets are not from the ANC; they are from government, regardless of which party is in power.
Maybe now is the time to start doing the spadework on voter education before the 2024 election.
Mpumelelo Ncwadi, Madison, Wisconsin
LETTER: Educate voters about grants
State-provided safety nets are not from the ANC
