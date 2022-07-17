LETTER: Akani will appeal high court judgment

Business Day TV speaks to Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore
Surprise Seema’s article on the high court decision regarding the Chemical Industries National Provident Fund (CINPF) case refers (“The VBS-type heist the courts averted”, July 13).
Opinion pieces are in their nature subjective and biased, and we therefore consider it prudent to challenge certain assertions before they are misconstrued by your readers.
Akani Retirement Fund Administrators (Akani) notes the judgment of justice J Adams of the Gauteng High Court dated June 29, which dismissed and set aside the decision of the board of trustees of the CINPF to appoint Akani as the fund administrator in July 2020.
As background, the CINPF board of trustees terminated the services of NBC Holdings in October 2019 and instituted a procurement process that resulted in the appointment of Akani. In response, NBC lodged a legal challenge dismissed and set aside by justice J Vally in a scathing judgment in July 2020, paving the way for the appointment of Akani.
NBC took the matter to the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein, which referred the matter back to the high court for reconsideration. That judgment is moot as the CINPF board terminated its administration mandate with Akani in November 2021.
That said, the judgment made certain incorrect findings in law and fact, which if left unchallenged may be misconstrued as gospel truth by our stakeholders and the broader retirement industry.
Akani will appeal the judgment as we believe another court may arrive at a different conclusion.
Jack MalebanaDeputy MD, Akani Retirement Fund Administrators
